You just got your fitness tracker and you’re ready to tackle this year’s new goals and go that extra step, taking the stairs instead of the elevator and parking further away to be able to reach the 10,000 step count that is recommended.
But is this amount of steps right for you? What is an appropriate amount of steps for you to move toward living a healthier, longer life? That is a great question, and it all depends on your current fitness goals and what you’re averaging now.
Recommended activity
Walking is a basic and effective form of low-impact (moderate-intensity) exercise that is easy on your joints and helps to improve your overall health and fitness. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends we get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly or 30 minutes a day, five days a week, to reap the benefits.
Getting in more steps a day is a great way to reach these goals and can be very beneficial. It reduces mortality, improves blood pressure, boosts energy levels and helps lower the risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease, obesity and diabetes. A 2020 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that you could reduce your risk of death and disease by 51% by taking at least 8,000 steps a day and 65% by taking 12,000 steps a day.
Another study published in 2019 by JAMA Internal Medicine found that older women (ranging in their 70s) walking more than 4,400 steps a day lowered their risk of death by more than 40% compared to those walking fewer than 2,700 steps. The mortality benefits kept increasing until hitting a plateau of 58% at 7,500 steps a day.
The fitness world would have you believe that 10,000 steps is the magic number, but did you know that it originated in the 1960s as a marketing tactic by a Japanese pedometer company? While the 10,000 step number is a good, round number to achieve, it is important to realize that the average person in America takes about 3,000 to 5,000 steps a day. It can be a very challenging number to achieve for many people who are sedentary, elderly or who have health conditions.
However, the research shows that every little bit of increase counts, at least up to 7,500 steps, so seeking to increase your steps little by little each day can make a big difference to your health. Here’s a SMART way that you can go about doing that.
Specific (What would you like to accomplish?)
• I’d like to accomplish walking 7,500 steps a day.
Measurable (How you will know you’ve reached your goal?)
• Record the number of steps you take each day with a wearable tracker like a Fitbit or Garmin.
Achievable (Is it possible to achieve your goal?)
• Start at your current level of steps and work up from there.
Realistic (Is your goal realistic to achieve?)
• As you think about your lifestyle and movements, consider where you could fit in more time to get more steps (i.e., taking the stairs instead of the elevator, parking further away, taking walking breaks at work, etc.).
Timely (The time frame in which you’d like to complete your goal.)
• Be able to walk 7,500 steps each day within four weeks.
It would be most ideal to customize and tailor a specific number of steps that you can consistently reach each day to meet your individual goals and needs. Use your fitness device and track your steps for the next three days. See what you are averaging each day, and use that as your starting point. Slowly increase your steps by 250 to 500 until you reach 1,000 extra steps a day consistently. Once you’re comfortable and consistent with the new change, then slowly start adding more until you reach 2,000 extra steps and so on.
Bottom line?
It is very important to set goals that you can realistically achieve, so start small, stay consistent and seek to make it a habit in your daily routine.
While 10,000 steps may not be manageable for some, it’s a great target number you can try to achieve by staying active and always striving to achieve better than you did the day before. Keep walking and increase your steps toward a healthier/active lifestyle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.