We have all experienced sadness at some point in our lives, but feeling sadness daily could be a sign of something deeper. The following symptoms characterize depression.
• Persistent negative mood.
• Loss of pleasure and reduced interest in daily activities.
• Lack of concentration.
• Changes in sleep.
• Changes in appetite.
• Restlessness.
• Fatigue or loss of energy.
• Feelings of worthlessness.
If any of these things are your experience you are not alone. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about one in five adults in the United States is affected by mental illness each year. Depression affects everyone differently, but the good news is healthy lifestyle habits can significantly improve the symptoms. Let’s look at how a few simple lifestyle changes can have a positive effect on our mental health.
Exercise
Exercise works wonders. The Journal of General Hospital Psychiatry reveals exercise is recommended in depression treatment guidelines in the United Kingdom, Scotland, New Zealand, Australia and Canada. Part of the reason for this is exercise increases your body’s production of natural antidepressants.
Exercise can help alleviate depression by reducing stress, improving mood, boosting self-esteem and providing restful sleep. Also, if you find regular working out uncomfortable, the Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology explains that incorporating music and video distractions during your workouts is associated with a much more positive mood, regardless of the intensity level. The type of music varies with people, but adding music helps people tolerate the discomfort of higher-intensity exercise.
Healthy eating
Many people view going on a diet as restrictive, already putting them in the wrong mindset and leading them down a path to being unwell, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally. But in reality, rather than being restrictive, a healthy diet consists of more nutrient-dense foods like fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, lean meats and seeds/nuts. Eating more of the healthier options helps crowd out more of the unhealthy foods, like those high in refined sugar, saturated fat and heavily- processed ingredients. This is good, because a meta-analysis in the July 2017 edition of Psychiatry Research revealed that dietary patterns high in those foods and low in fruits and vegetables was associated with an increased risk of depression.
On the bright side, the more people adhere to a healthy eating plan and regular exercise, the more likely they are to lower unhealthy levels of inflammation and excess body fat. And that alone tends to improve mood and overall health.
Dealing with negative thinking
According to the American Council of Exercise, negative thinking is common among people with depression, and it can worsen mood, leading to people giving up on goals. For example, some negative thoughts people say are “I’m lazy,” “I don’t have time to exercise” or “I hate vegetables.” A great way to address this negative thinking is by challenging the negative thoughts. Ask yourself, is this thought really true?
If you’re someone who says you hate veggies, challenge yourself to think of a time where you actually found yourself enjoying a meal that incorporated veggies. Most of the time, we can recall some enjoyable meal from our past. What was it about the vegetables in that meal that made them taste better? What steps can you take to make them more enjoyable in your everyday diet?
Another way to help with negative thinking is by surrounding yourself with positive people.
The people you spend your time with can have a significant influence on how you live your life.
If you want to manage your negative thoughts better, spend time with a friend who has positive energy, a positive outlook on life, and who is willing to listen to you and share your thoughts and feelings.
Depression can be an overpowering and ongoing mental health disorder that can drastically impact our daily lives. You don’t have to struggle in silence. Small changes like those listed above can be life-changing, but if you are struggling with making those changes or they don’t seem to be helping, don’t be afraid to reach out for help from your healthcare provider or doctor.
”There is no health without mental health.” — David Satcher
Aaron Mendez is a fitness consultant at the Bradley Wellness Center.
