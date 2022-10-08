Are you reluctant about the food you put in your mouth and continue to be a picky eater even as an adult?
There’s tons of information available on how to work with a child that is a picky eater, but what should you do as an adult to remedy this issue?
Today, let’s focus on why and how to broaden your horizon when it comes to food.
No way I’m eating this!
According to recent research, picky eating — also known as selective eating or food neophobia — possibly affects an estimated 30% of the population. In certain cases, it may become so extreme as to be classified by the American Psychiatric Association as a psychiatric condition known as Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID. Those dealing with ARFID may eat fewer than 20 different foods in total!
This is a problem since the American Gut Project has revealed that people who eat 30 different types of plant foods a week (including grains, nuts, legumes, herbs and spices, as well as fruits and vegetables) have a more diverse microbiome and better health.
Nutrition research is beginning to recognize that the types of food we eat and the diversity profoundly impact our gut health (the microbiome), which in turn affects our immunity, mood and overall well-being.
So to answer the question “Why bother eating a more well-rounded diet?” it is because increasing whole plant foods enhances both your physical and mental health.
Physically, picky eating may lead to numerous health issues including nutrient deficiencies, problems with body weight, diabetes, anemia and a higher risk of certain cancers.
Psychologically, picky eating may cause stress, social isolation and anxiety that can negatively affect relationships and careers.
There are many reasons adults continue to be finicky eaters other than simply the visual appeal, taste, texture or smell of the food.
It has been suggested that genetic disorders, reflux disease, food allergies and negative childhood experiences with food can all play a vital role.
Therapist and registered dietitian Ellyn Sattler states that picky eating is more directly related to an individual’s feelings and attitudes about eating and food than the mere food itself.
Would you like fries with that?
According to psychiatrist Angela Guarda, director of the Johns Hopkins Eating Disorders Program, most adult picky eaters have no problem with high fat, high sodium and high sugar content foods, but reject most fruits and vegetables, the very foods that provide the most health benefit. There is even a theory that some people have more sensitive taste buds to certain flavors, keeping them from venturing out to try more numerous foods.
So what can we do to develop a taste for a greater number of foods? To begin, make a list and select a healthy food that you want to like. When you get ready to try the food, eat very small amounts. Even if it’s not that great to you at first, don’t give up. A research study in 2010 discovered that after trying a vegetable eight or nine times people started to like it.
Another good idea is trying the food prepared different ways during the course of a few days or weeks. For example, test the food prepared roasted, baked, steamed, grilled or raw.
Raw is commonly recommended as a good starting point or many fruits and vegetables because the cooking process often brings out even more flavor in many foods.
Another good idea is to combine flavors. Adding a sweet or spicy taste, such as honey or hot sauce, to foods helps many people to better enjoy them.
Lastly, have the new food you are eating with a familiar favorite meal. In many cases, new tastes aren’t so unwelcome if you have the comfort of a pleasant flavor to back it up.
We are learning so much in these days about the importance of our diet to our health. Slogans like “5-a-day for good health” and “eat the rainbow” encourage us to eat a variety of colorful, whole plant foods for their different phytonutrients and health benefits. Maybe now is the time to get out of your comfort zone and give different foods a chance.
Start with small amounts, try them a number of times before giving up, and eat them prepared various ways with familiar foods.
Variety is the spice of life, and life is too short to be bland and miss out on all the good that’s out there.
Bon appétit!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.