In this election year, and especially in the midst of the worst pandemic in a hundred years, there has been a serious debate about healthcare — and who should foot the bill. It is a debate that has been going on for decades now and is not easily resolved because of two fundamental realities: One, healthcare has gotten really expensive! And two, Americans have gotten sicker than ever.
Metabolically unhealthy
Certainly, we enjoy amazing, cutting-edge technologies to screen for, diagnose and treat diseases, and since I don’t think any of us want to eliminate any of these benefits, healthcare will remain costly. But the side that too few are speaking of is the reality of how sick — and propped up by the medical system — we have become.
For example, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data from 2009-2016 revealed that 87.8% of Americans are unhealthy based on five parameters. That is, a waist circumference greater than 40 inches for men and 34 inches for women; a fasting blood sugar above 100 milligrams per deciliter; a hemoglobin A1c of 5.7 or more; a blood pressure greater than 120/80; and a triglyceride to HDL ratio greater than 3 to 1.
What they found is that only 12.2% of people don’t have one or more of those criteria! This means that around 88% of us are metabolically unhealthy or at least have some degree of unhealth already working in us. When you include the data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which has over 71% of us either overweight or obese, it is clear that far more of us are unhealthy, or sick, than are well.
Now, this is not meant to be an indictment on our population as much as an indication to say, "Hey, this is what we should be talking about." Yet I rarely see much media coverage of this at all. Instead of fussing and debating over who should pay for all this healthcare, maybe we should be asking what is making us so sick, and how can we reverse this so we don’t need so much.
The answer, I fear, has been staring us in the face, probably on average at least three times a day: our food.
Diet as a vital sign
The American Heart Association (AHA) now recognizes this, since two months ago, they told the world in the journal "Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes" that diet should now be assessed routinely in patient visits (like a vital sign) and are looking for new tools to do this in a user-friendly way.
The reason for this, according to their article in the August edition, was that, “Poor dietary quality has surpassed all other mortality risk factors, accounting for 11 million deaths and about 50% of cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths globally.”
The No. 1 spot was held for a long-time by tobacco, but no longer. Diet has become the undisputed No. 1 predictor of premature mortality in the country. Just 10 dietary factors are estimated to cause nearly 1,000 deaths every day from heart disease, stroke and diabetes alone. And healthcare conditions have become dizzingly expensive, consuming 17.9% of our gross domestic product in 2016, nearly half of which was accounted for by obesity-related conditions (1.42 trillion per year).
Even now, in the midst of the pandemic, the annual death toll attributed to poor diet exceeds the toll of COVID-19 in the United States threefold. And unlike the virus, our diet is doing this to us every year.
What can be done?
So what is a poor diet and how can we improve it? The Journal of Nutrition studied the four major dietary scoring systems which have been proven in research to reduce heart disease and cancer and extend lifespan.
This study revealed that they all share only four things in common: more fruit, more vegetables, more whole grains and more beans/nuts. They are all built on the common core of a whole foods, plant-based diet.
In contrast, here is the latest data on the standard American diet: 3% of calories come from beans and nuts; 3% from fruit; 5% is vegetables; 23% from grain of which most is white flour; 17% is added sugars, like candy and soda and other junk; 23% comes from added fats —butter, margarine, oil and shortening; and 26% of the American diet is meat, dairy and eggs.
So with less than 20% of our calories coming from the kinds of food found to promote health and prevent disease is it any wonder that over 87% of us are struggling with some measure of metabolic disease?
It is time for us collectively, as a nation, and in our own households and individual lives, to seek to optimize the food environment to support choosing more whole grains, vegetables, fruit and plant-based proteins. Changes can, and should, be made at the policy level but you don’t have to wait to make a change in your own health.
You can begin improving your health at your next meal. Kick start plans for learning how are free at nutritionstudies.org, the Physician’s Committee for Responsible Medicine (pcrm.org) and with apps like Dr. Michael Greger’s “Daily Dozen.”
Check these resources out and escape the No. 1 mortality risk factor facing us today!
Thomas Morrison is the fitness coordinator at Bradley Wellness Center.
