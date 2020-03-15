We all could use a little help with exercise sometimes. Whether you are a beginner just starting out, an advanced exerciser looking to work around an injury or want to keep progress coming, we all have times where we could use professional help. Still, sometimes people shy away from getting the help they need--either because they don't know if it will really help, or they worry if it will be worth the money. So here are some of the most common reasons when you should consider hiring a personal trainer:
1. You are not seeing results: Research has proven that people work harder and get better results when they have a trainer, than when they don't. If you've been exercising consistently, or dieting hard, and not seeing the results you want, hiring a trainer may be a good choice. A good trainer can teach you "tricks of the trade" that will help you get more out of each exercise you do, and advise you as to the best training and dietary strategies for your particular situation.
2. You don't know where to start: Exercise is not rocket science, but it does have many facets that need to be addressed. These include: how to properly warm up, weight resistance exercises, cardiovascular training, flexibility and mobility training, etc. -- not to mention lifestyle factors like diet, proper rest and recovery and more! Knowing how to set all this up and learning how to do them takes time. This is where a personal trainer can be a big help. A good one will do a complete assessment of your lifestyle, physical health and abilities so that he/she can prescribe a routine that uniquely fits your goals, while working with your lifestyle. Your trainer will help you maximize your time, without overdoing it.
3. You're bored with the same old workouts: A professional trainer has a wealth of knowledge of different exercises, routines and styles of exercising. A good one will likely draft a graduated plan with different exercises, rep schemes, loads, etc. that will take you forward progressively over an eight- to 12-week period or so. The trainer's goal is to take you from where you are now to where you want to be in the safest, most productive manner possible.
4. You want to learn how to exercise on your own: Even when your ultimate goal is to create your own workouts, hiring a trainer is still a great idea to learn the muscles of the body, and the proper exercises and form to use in training them. Also, people's needs change as they become more advanced. Hiring a trainer, even for just a few sessions, can teach you a lot about your body and how to best set up your training progressions, not only when you are a beginner, but especially when starter programs no longer work, and you are now an intermediate or advanced exerciser, and the rules change.
5. You're training for a sport or event: If you are training for a marathon, triathlon, golf tournament or some other event, an experienced trainer can help you work out a conditioning program to help you best prepare for the event. Nobody likes to get injured, so a good trainer will assess you, provide corrective exercises to overcome any tight areas or weak spots and build a graduated plan to have you get in your best condition ever for your sport or event.
6. You have a specific illness, injury or condition: The more physical issues you have the more important it is that you get quality instruction to either work around, or help heal your injury or condition. Hospital-based wellness centers like Dalton's Bradley Wellness Center are ideal for handling these kinds of issues.
7. You need accountability and motivation: A personal trainer comes with built-in motivation since you are paying him/her to keep records of your work and closely monitor your progress. You also have a standing appointment -- so you won't want to skip your workout! A good personal trainer will record your workouts, progress you are making and be able to show you on a regular basis how far you have come. Nothing motivates like progress!
So there you have it, seven reasons to hire a personal trainer.
Jeremy Walraven is a fitness consultant at Bradley Wellness Center.
