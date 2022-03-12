Many of us have the ability to do most anything ... at least for a short period of time. Military boot camp, cramming for finals or dropping weight for an upcoming wedding are all doable tasks for a short duration.
The problem is being able to continue moving in the right direction as time goes on. What can we do to keep progressing forward? Today, let’s explore how setting short-term goals can develop into long-term achievements.
Ready. Set. Not yet.
By definition, procrastination is “the act of delaying or postponing a task or set of tasks.”
Thus, the biggest hurdle to finishing most tasks is starting them in the first place. For many people, it is easier to eliminate procrastination when a timeline is shortened and the end goal is in sight. For example, a time frame of four months to lose 10 pounds is much more definite than a time span of four years to lose the same amount of weight. Behavioral psychologists have coined this as “time inconsistency.” Time inconsistency simply refers to the process in which the human brain values immediate rewards over future rewards. Setting short-term goals may use time inconsistency in your favor as you get nearly immediate feedback from your actions without a great deal of delay.
Need some motivation?
Success breeds success. Staying interested and motivated in what you are doing is much easier if you are seeing positive results. If your weight is going down, your strength is going up, or if you’re promoted at work, all such things increase the chance of staying motivated.
Many practitioners advise to measure, measure, measure to chart your efforts. Keeping track of your weight, keeping track of your strength and cardio gains, keeping a close eye on your finances are all great tools to measure your progress. If results aren’t going the way you would like, measurements may be the motivation to get you back on track.
Steady the course
Learning to sustain the process is key. Maintaining the day-in, day-out rigor of what it takes to accomplish your short-term goal is vital for success. Focus on two key points: keep your short-term goal simple and eliminate distractions that pull time and energy away from the main goal.
The Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that we put all of our energies into the actions that provide the biggest benefit. This concept, named after Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto, states that 80% of your outcomes (results) tend to come from a mere 20% of all causes. Therefore, we should seek to identify and prioritize the 20% of factors that produce the biggest “bang for our buck” before spending much time and energy on the 80% that produce only that last little bit.
For example, if fat loss is the goal, the 80-20 rule would reveal that creating a caloric deficit with your diet and challenging your muscles with a brief, progressive strength training program are the 20% that will produce almost all of your results. Focusing on anything else, like the amount of physical activity or cardiovascular exercise you do, may count, but it will be a lot of extra effort for little reward on the scale.
So be clear about your goal and keep the most important things first. And if you aren’t clear about what those things are, be sure to get with a quality trainer to find out. Mentorship and coaching can save a lot of fruitless time and effort on your part.
Finally, it can be helpful to schedule your life in short-term segments. If there is nothing to set your sights on in the upcoming months, create a reason. Challenge yourself. If you need to drop weight, plan a vacation that would force you into a bathing suit or book a mountain retreat that would require being in better cardiovascular condition to hike. Simply give yourself a reason to get into better shape in the near future. Often, this process of attaining short-term goals turns into long-term success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.