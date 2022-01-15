Unfortunately, the last two years have been extremely stressful for most people. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic our country and the rest of the world has faced difficult and trying times like most people alive haven’t ever experienced.
In addition to things that people regularly stress about, such as money, jobs and relationships, we can now add the virus and the problems that come with it to the list. As we venture into a new year, full of potential unknowns, it’s important that we tackle this problem head-on.
According to the American Psychological Association, 75% of Americans experienced moderate to high levels of stress in the past month, and almost 50% said their stress has increased in the past year.
Because high levels of stress over extended periods of time are so harmful, it is vital that we do what we can to mitigate the amount of stress we endure on a regular basis. You may think “Well, that’s easier said than done!” But fortunately there are many ways to help reduce your stress level and here are several that aren’t all that difficult.
• Take notice of what triggers your stress and work to avoid those situations, if at all possible.
• Try to have a support group of friends and/or family. Reaching out to these people when you start feeling stress is a good way to help relieve the issues.
• Don’t be too hard on yourself, both physically and mentally. Leave yourself some margin. When you load up your plate with more than you can handle getting stressed out is inevitable. Set specific goals and prioritize. If you end up falling short a bit, don’t beat yourself up.
• Let the positive outweigh the negative. It’s very easy to get a negative attitude or think negative thoughts. If you catch yourself doing this try to think about things from a positive angle instead.
• Try to relax, breathe and get some good sleep. Breathing techniques are a good way to help relax your mind, and getting a good night’s sleep is a restorative gift, a great buffer against stress that helps build resiliency and restores the soul.
• Try to make healthier choices when it comes to your diet. A well-balanced diet is going to help your body stay healthy, which will help it deal with stress in a better way. Make sure to eat some foods that are high in vitamin C, as they may help lower stress hormones. It’s also best to avoid alcohol. You may think that it takes the edge off, but it’s a stress to the body in detoxification, lowers the quality of sleep, and can leave you feeling more anxious.
• Go out and get some exercise. Working out is a great way to let some steam off and help your body and mind cycle back to a less stressful state. Whether you prefer lifting weights, running, swimming or even simply going for a walk, any type of physical activity where you’re getting your heart rate up a bit and exerting energy will work.
We all came into this year with at least one common thought on our mind: “I hope this year isn’t like the last one … or two.” In a large measure, that choice is ours to make. Stress is not “out there” as much as it is “in us” because of how we perceive or respond to events.
Are you going to let this year be as stressful on you as the last two years have been for most people, or are you going to take a different route? The pandemic could very well continue. You could easily get overwhelmed with work. You could end up having a relationship on the fringes. Your plate might get so full sometimes that you aren’t exactly sure how you’re going to carry it. All these situations are possible, and all of them could be very stressful.
But no matter what situations we face this year, utilizing one or more of these tips will help us bring the stress down so we can have a happier and healthier 2022.
Joel Stockburger is a personal trainer at the Bradley Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.