Have you ever experienced a shockingly high grocery bill when trying to eat healthier? If so, you’re not alone.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, between January 2022 and January 2023 the cost of groceries increased by 11.3%. Food costs have increased for several reasons: inflation, labor shortages and pandemic-related supply chain issues. The good news is there are many ways you can save money and still eat healthy. Here are a few tips you can employ to help you save money on groceries.
Plan your meals
The key to healthy eating on a budget is to have a game plan. First, pick one day each week and on that day plan your meals for the upcoming week. Choose a more relaxed day to cook and prepare some meals in advance on that day. You are less likely to cook a meal spontaneously after a long, busy day at work. So having some meals already prepared in advance will make it less likely that you’ll resort to pricey takeout food. And as a bonus, meal planning also helps cut down on food waste.
Stick to your list
Creating a grocery list can help your budget in numerous ways. A list lets you stay focused while shopping to avoid costly impulse purchases. Consider eating before you go and leaving your kids at home to prevent the purchase of spur-of-the-moment items. Shopping on an empty stomach often leads to reaching more for processed foods that have fewer beneficial nutrients than whole foods. The next time you go to the grocery store try eating a piece of fruit, yogurt or another nutritious snack before you go so you don’t wind up raising your bill.
Buy cheaper cuts of meat or less meat overall
Eating less meat may be an excellent way to save money. Plant-based protein sources such as beans, peas, lentils and hemp seeds are inexpensive, nutritious and easy to prepare. Most have a long shelf life and are less likely to spoil quickly. If you plan on keeping animal-protein sources in your diet, try making eggs the star of some of your dishes and buying fewer tender cuts of meat since that’s typically more cost-effective.
Shop for frozen fruits and vegetables
Research published in the British Food Journal found shoppers are nearly six times more likely to waste fresh food than frozen food. The study found fruit was the most likely to go to waste.
Buying frozen produce is one of the most accessible money-saving options. And it's an option where you don't have to sacrifice nutrition. Research shows the overall vitamin content of frozen food is often the same and sometimes even higher than fresh produce. Plus, you can take out only what you will use, and the rest will be kept safe from spoiling in the freezer. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, you can freeze almost anything. If you purchase fresh produce and don’t think you’ll be able to consume it in time, try freezing the remaining fruits and veggies.
Buy in bulk
Buying foods in bulk quantities can save you a lot of money. Your primary focus when bulk-buying is purchasing foods you can store easily, such as rice, quinoa, nuts, oats, canned goods and spices. These are all staple foods that are relatively inexpensive and can be used in a variety of nutritious meals. Also, it's a good idea to pass on buying things like cookies or candy in bulk so you’re not tempted to consume them quickly simply because you have them in your pantry.
Purchase store (generic) brands
Most stores offer generic brands for nearly any product. Store brands offer excellent value and are as safe and nutritious as their brand-name counterparts. These items often have the same ingredients and cost less, so you can save when swapping out a handful of brand-name products. However, it is still important to read the ingredient list to ensure you’re not getting a product of lower quality than the national brand or one that contains any unexpected added ingredients or allergens.
The bottom line
Eating healthy on a budget is not only possible but it can also be tasty and rewarding. You can maintain a balanced diet without breaking the bank by being mindful of your food choices and adding budget-friendly ingredients to your meals. So don’t hesitate to try these six tips to save time and money.
