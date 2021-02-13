One of the most crucial factors for our body’s overall health is staying hydrated.
In 2013, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 43% of adults consume less than four cups of water per day. Because each individual is different and our needs vary from person to person, there is no exact amount of water that is considered to be universally “enough.” That being said, Dr. Alyson Goodman, the lead author of the study, said that less than four eight-ounce cups would usually not suffice for our needs.
Many people believe that the most important part about staying hydrated is to prevent muscle cramping. While that is one important reason, there are far more processes in our body that are affected by our water consumption and our hydration levels than just whether our muscles cramp. I would like to share a few more important benefits for your health that come from simply drinking more water.
Blood is 90% water
We all know that blood is one of the most important parts of the human body. The circulatory system is the main transportation system throughout our body. It transports a variety of things such as oxygen, nutrients and antibodies used to fight infections.
Because our blood is made up mostly of water, all of these things can be affected when we don’t consume enough water. When we are not hydrated the way that we should be, our blood can thicken. The blood thickening makes it more difficult for the blood to travel through our veins and arteries, which raises blood pressure and makes our circulatory system less efficient at transporting things throughout the body.
Water helps with waste
Water is not only needed in your muscles and in your blood, but it is also helps rid your body of waste and toxins.
Water is one of the main mediums through which your body excretes the toxins that build up in your body. Sweating and urination are ways that your body rids itself of the built-up waste, and water is crucial to those processes. If you are dehydrated, your body again will be less efficient in flushing toxins out.
Another way water helps with waste is through your digestive system. Poor hydration can lead to digestive issues such as constipation, high acid levels in your stomach causing heartburn and even stomach ulcers.
Kidney function depends on water
Your kidneys have a massive job to do in your body. Your kidneys filter and regulate the fluid in your body. Each day, your kidneys filter around 120-150 quarts of fluid. To function properly, they need plenty of water. The water helps with the breakdown of minerals and nutrients, and helps prevent urinary tract infections and kidney stones that can also be caused by poor hydration.
How much do you need?
The U.S. National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine determined that the adequate daily intake of fluids is 15.5 cups for men and 11.5 cups for women. This includes fluids from water, other drinks and foods. Usually, about 80% of our fluid intake will come from drinks and the rest from food.
We have all heard that we should drink eight glasses of water a day, but that isn’t actually a scientific consensus. While that may be a good goal to shoot for, you may actually need more. Each person requires a different amount of fluid for their body to stay properly hydrated. Factors such as exercise level, job activity, your environment and even if you’re sick or not can change the amount of water you might need.
So how much water is really enough? A couple of the best ways that you can make sure you are drinking enough water and staying properly hydrated are how you feel and the color of your urine. It’s that simple! Drink enough water so you are rarely feeling thirsty, and keep your urine colorless to light yellow and you will be hydrated well enough.
Joel Stockburger is a personal trainer at the Bradley Wellness Center.
