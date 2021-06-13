With everything in the world seemingly flipped upside-down for the past year, people are potentially experiencing higher levels of stress than ever before. There are so many situations in our lives, even in good times, that can leave us feeling stressed, but the pandemic has ramped things up exponentially!
Indeed, the American Institute of Stress has reported that 77% of us are so stressed that it is affecting our physical health, besides the 73% struggling with their mental health, and nearly half struggling to sleep because of stress. While there are plenty of tools to help with this, including meditation and prayer, journaling and even regular exercise — new research published this spring reveals another surprising way that can help: Eat your fruits and vegetables.
Lowering stress with diet
New research from a study done at Edith Cowan University, in Australia, showed that a diet containing even half the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables leads to lower levels of stress! The study took more than 8,600 people ranging in ages from 25 to 91 and found that those who ate at least 470 grams (about 2 cups) of fruit and vegetables per day had 10% lower stress levels than those who consumed less than 230 grams (about 1 cup). The lead researcher of the group, Simone Radavelli- Baganati, said “We found that people who have high fruit and vegetable intake are less stressed than those with lower intakes, which suggests diet plays a key role in mental well-being.” In the past, there have been studies done in younger adults that show a connection between lower stress levels and eating vegetables, but this is one of the first studies that is showing the same results amongst those of all ages — particularly those who are middle-aged.
How fruits and veggies help
So how exactly does the consumption of fruit and vegetables help minimize stress levels? Well, according to Radavelli-Bagatini, it is most likely the key nutrients in the fruits and vegetables. She says, “Vegetables and fruits contain important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, flavonoids and carotenoids that can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, and therefore improve mental well-being.”
And she is not alone in that thinking. Indeed, there is a whole field of medicine called nutritional psychiatry, which is dedicated to studying the effects of food on the brain. Dr. William Li, author of "Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself," would agree. He says, “Your emotional health can influence inflammation in your body. Studies show people who are calm, feel well-adjusted and happy tend to have lower levels of inflammation. On the other hand, people suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, or reacting to emotional hostility have been shown to have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood.”
Because this inflammation and oxidation are key factors in the level of stress the body experiences, an easy way to combat these issues is to more frequently consume the nutrients found in fruits and vegetables that counteract these things.
Next steps
While the research gathered in this study is something that we should all take advantage of, one of its most hopeful points is that even a little can make a difference. Reductions in stress levels were observed from regularly eating a single piece of fruit daily and a cup of cooked vegetables.
Gently increasing your intake to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recommended 1 ½ to 2 pieces of fruit and 2-3 cups of vegetables daily by adding them to soups, sandwiches and smoothies (or as snacks) may cause you to experience even greater benefits!
Rather than looking first to medicines or unhealthy stress relievers (like sugary or fatty comfort food), making sure we get our full complement of stress-busting, anti-inflammatory fruits and vegetables may be our better choice.
Joel Stockburger is a fitness consultant at Bradley Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.