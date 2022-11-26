Walking is so good for you.
At this point, you most likely know that walking offers numerous health benefits, with recommendations from the American Heart Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to do 30 minutes of brisk walking most days of the week.
But of course when it comes to exercise there’s always room to ramp things up to reap further benefits. So if you are ready to take the next step (pun intended) to further improve your cardiovascular health and overall well-being, adding hills or increasing the incline on your treadmill is the way to go. Here’s why.
Gets your rear in gear
Regular walking is very efficient, as just a little bit of motion put in at the hip produces a great deal of motion at the feet. The muscles and joints at the hip, knee and ankle are flexed and extended only a little bit, which is why you need to walk for extended periods before getting a truly systemic health benefit.
Walking uphill or on an incline, however, forces you to use your glutes (buttocks) and leg muscles more vigorously and through a greater range of motion. And the steeper the hill or incline, the greater the effect, so you can get fitter faster.
Calves of steel
Calves are often neglected during workouts, but walking uphill is a fantastic way to target these muscles and build stronger ankles. Studies from the National Institute of Health show that walking on an incline significantly increases activity in many of the lower leg muscles compared with walking on a flat surface. And stronger calves and ankles mean better balance, more leg power and improved upward blood flow in the body.
Boost your heart rate
One of the great values of exercise is getting your heart rate up to strengthen the heart muscle and improve your cardiovascular health. While walking is one great way to start getting more physical activity, very often people adapt to it very quickly and then the only way to get the heart rate up to a stimulating level is to go faster (run) or walk up an incline.
According to the CDC, your heart rate during moderate exercise should be between 64 and 76% of your maximum heart rate. For the average middle to senior-aged adult this might be around 110 to 125 beats per minute. Younger adults might be more like 125 to 150 beats per minute.
But for many, the heart rate never gets much higher than 100 beats per minute when walking on a flat surface, even with a brisk walk. So unless you want to take up jogging or another form of cardiovascular activity the only way to make walking more vigorous is to go uphill. That means taking the stairs or walking up an incline, at least some of the time.
Finally, walking on an incline requires more energy and a higher metabolic cost than flat ground. As already stated, walking on flat ground is an incredibly energy-efficient activity and allows you to walk great distances with relatively minimal effort. On average, men burn about 88 calories and women 74 calories per mile walked on flat ground.
To put that into a better perspective, the Journal of Applied Physiology explains that a 180-pound man burns roughly 311 calories during an hour of walking at a pace of 3.5 mph. But that same person will burn 490 calories while walking uphill on a treadmill for an hour at the same pace.
While most people won’t walk up inclines for a whole hour, these metrics should at least give you a sense of how your metabolism will ramp up by 35% or more just by increasing your inclined walking.
The bottom line
Incline walking is an excellent way to get in shape. It’s more of a challenge than flat walking, but it’s kinder to your joints than running or jogging.
If you haven’t already, add some incline walking to your exercise routine. See if you can find some hills in your neighborhood to walk, or if you use a treadmill, try ramping up the incline function 4-6 degrees to see how it feels.
Go until it starts to feel difficult and then bump it back down to catch your breath for a few minutes before pushing it up again.
Three to five “hikes” uphill should be a good start and will “supercharge” your fitness benefits.
Happy training!
