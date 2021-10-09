Keeping Fit: Take a seat ... but not for too long

If I were to ask you what you thought was one of the greatest inventions of all time, what might you give as an answer? The wheel? The internet? Indoor plumbing?
While all of these things are truly amazing, there is one more that people commonly overlook: the seat. This simple, yet world-changing invention seems to slip through the cracks when we talk about innovation.
You might be wondering how a seat could hold a candle to things like the automobile, the radio or the television. But what do all of those things, along with countless other inventions, have in common? They either require you to be or are often used while seated.
Seats of all shapes, sizes and styles have had such a large impact on our lives. But just like many other amazing inventions we benefit from every day, too much of something good can unfortunately lead to something bad.
Modern humans sit too much
If you look back at our ancestors from thousands to even one hundred years ago, you see vast differences between their lifestyles and ours today. One of the largest differences is the amount of time in which they spent moving.
Whether it was the hunter/gatherer tribes going out to find their food or our great-great-grandparents going out to wash and hang the laundry, past generations spent far more time on their feet doing activities that enhanced circulation and calorie burning. In modern society, we have been blessed with technology that has made our lives far easier and more convenient. But at what cost?
On average, adults spend nine hours of their day sitting, while children spend nearly half of their day sitting. Think of your day and what it consists of and you will see that it’s all mostly done while seated: driving, working, watching TV, even vacuuming! Far less physical activity is required of us today, which has led to a huge increase in sedentary lifestyles, impacting our health in a major way.
Effects of being sedentary
So what exactly does it mean to be sedentary and how exactly does it affect our health? The definition of sedentary, as it relates to us, is “doing or requiring much sitting” or “not physically active.”
According to studies, spending too much time seated or sedentary affects the body in multiple ways. A few of the effects are impaired lipid (fat) metabolism and decreased carbohydrate metabolism, as well as decreased cardiac output that can cause a reduction in insulin sensitivity and a number of other issues that can cause our bodies harm.
Ultimately, these things lead to a large swath of problems, including an elevated mortality rate, cancer risk, risks of metabolic diseases like hypertension or diabetes, musculoskeletal diseases such as osteoporosis and joint pains, among many others.
Take a break from sitting
Fortunately, we have a choice to help our bodies out and give them a better chance at avoiding these problems altogether. The solution is simple. Take a break from sitting.
There are a myriad of ways in which we can avoid living a sedentary lifestyle. For example, when you are at work, try to make it a point to get up and move every so often. Set an alarm on your phone to go off every 30 minutes to remind you to get up and walk around for a few minutes. If you are at home, watching TV, you can do the same thing.
Also, try to limit the amount of time you spend on social media, on your phone, or watching television. Instead of staring at a screen for hours, take a break, go outside, and go for a walk.
These are just a few examples, but try to come up with your own ideas to be less sedentary. Be creative and find something that requires a bit more physical activity than chilling on the couch. Ride a stationary bike or use a treadmill while watching your favorite programs, or do some calisthenics or stretching during commercial breaks. You don’t have to go out and run a marathon, just get up and take a break from sitting down.
Joel Stockburger is a fitness consultant at the Bradley Wellness Center.
