Over the last several decades, the foods we consume daily have drastically changed.
One of the most notable changes is the inclusion of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). Between 1970 and 1990 we have increased our consumption of HFCS 1,000%! Because it is much sweeter and much cheaper to produce, HFCS has become one of the most prominent ingredients in our food — contributing greater than 40% of all added sweeteners and is the sole caloric sweetener in many American soft drinks.
But while your tongue may enjoy the sweet taste, your body doesn’t exactly feel the same way. The consumption of too much HFCS has been linked to several serious issues such as obesity, high blood pressure, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. There are also studies that show it can negatively affect your immune system.
HFCS vs. regular sugar
The reality is that HFCS and regular table sugar are chemically almost identical. Table sugar binds fructose and glucose together in a 50/50 split while HFCS may go as high as 55/45, but that difference is not real-world significant. Both are absorbed into the bloodstream and processed about the same and all the dangers of one are shared by the other. In fact, the Corn Refiners Association launched a $25 million public relations campaign in 2008 to boast that HFCS is as good for you as sugar. But, how much is that really saying?
HFCS and body composition
So there is no evidence that HFCS is any worse than sugar. In small to moderate amounts, which the World Health Organization suggests should be under 5% of our calories, the dangers are small to non-existent.
The problems occur when we take in too much — like the 15-20% of calories that is common with many today. That is food and drink containing 18 spoonfuls of added HFCS or sugar — or about a half-pound per person each day!
To put that in perspective, in 1776, the average American consumed only about four pounds of added sugar a year! By 1850 this had risen to 20 pounds but the real problems began in the 1980s when manufacturers began using HFCS in many processed foods and almost all soft drinks. Manufacturers loved the new HFCS, because, when compared to sugar, it was cheaper, a bit sweeter and could be produced in abundance.
And so, the rise in the use of HFCS and the rise in obesity have gone up together. Certainly, other factors, like increased food portions and increased fat from oils also plays a role, but the increased consumption of HFCS in soft drinks and other sweetened beverages is another major contributor to the obesity epidemic.
Data from the United States Department of Agriculture show that our average total calories per day has risen by about 425 extra calories compared to what they were 50 years ago. And with it our sugar and HFCS intake has gotten to 160 pounds a year as our consumption of soft drinks has increased from 10 to 50 gallons per person per year. It sounds like a lot because it is. But it is simply two cups or a 16-ounce soft drink a day doing the damage!
HFCS and your immune system
Another recent study from the University of Bristol and the Francis Crick Institute in London has indicated that a diet that consists of high amounts of HFCS or other processed sugars may cause issues with how our immune system functions. Too many processed sugars cause the immune system to become inflamed. This process also produces more reactive molecules in the body that are connected with inflammation. This can then lead to cellular and tissue damage, and also contribute to organs and systems of the body not working correctly.
The liver, for example, increases fat production with HFCS and sugar, but not with carbohydrates from whole grains, fruits or vegetables. Increased inflammation in the body and fat production in the liver is a significant first step in the development of common diseases, fatty liver and type 2 diabetes.
With all of these potential issues, it is wise to do your best to avoid consuming large amounts of added processed sugars, especially HFCS and sugar. But naturally occurring sugars, like those found in whole foods like fruit, vegetables or whole grains, are perfectly fine. The fructose in fruit, for example, is digested by the body in a far healthier way, since whole fruit contains soluble fiber and other phytochemicals that slow the digestion process and eliminate any harmful effect.
In the end, the best way to avoid the dangers of added sugars is to be aware of what is in your foods and to make healthier decisions about what you eat. One good rule of thumb is to read the ingredients list and if there is something on there you don’t recognize or that you can’t pronounce, you probably shouldn’t eat it. Reading the labels on your foods may take a little extra time, but in the long run, the reduction in disease risk and improved health are worth it.
The dangers from too much HFCS or sugar just aren’t as sweet!
Joel Stockburger is a fitness consultant at Bradley Wellness Center.
