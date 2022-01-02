If you would like to start an exercise program this new year, but just aren’t sure how to go about it, this article will be of great interest to you. I’d like to give you five critical “keys” on how to create your own effective exercise program. If you have already been exercising you can still benefit by checking out these tips and comparing them to what you are already doing.
The critical factors
Before we even start we must lay the bottom line: You can achieve great results with continuity and time, but very little without it.
Unfortunately, this first test is perceived to be so hard by so many that they never exercise at all. “I don’t have time” is probably the most overused excuse for not exercising that there is. But fortunately it is not true. We all have the same amount of time. What matters is how we prioritize, or use, that time. The woodsman who takes some time now and again to sharpen his ax will get his work done quicker and with less effort than the one who keeps slaving away with a dull one. Are you trying to live your hectic life with a dull body? You better plan to give it the rest and exercise it needs or you are only kidding yourself.
Key No. 1: In consistency lies the power
How can I avoid dropping out of the program? Avoid trying to do too much too soon!
Have you ever started out an exercise program with the best intentions but within a few weeks you seemed to lose your drive, then lost interest and dropped out? I’ve done it many times!
One of the chief reasons is that we simply go too hard. I have had to learn, and now I encourage you, to start out easy, so you will still be there in weeks to come. Because going easy helps you to develop continuity — and that is the most important aspect of training. Just showing up and doing it. If you can pick some forms of exercise that you enjoy, and just do it at an easy level for several weeks, you can develop a habit that can become the foundation for literally all of your other exercise success.
Key No. 2: Avoid over-training
Become FIT the right way.
In exercise science an acronym is often used when building an exercise prescription for someone. In this case it is:
F for frequency (or how often do I need to do this?).
I for intensity (or how hard must it be?).
T for time (or how long is the exercise session?).
Depending on the person, the answers to these questions can vary wildly. It can be very valuable to get the input of a trained exercise professional like the ones here at the Bradley Wellness Center to help you.
But the question you need to ask yourself right now is "What is my training goal?" In other words, what do you want to achieve through your exercise program? This is so important because I often see people using a totally inappropriate form of exercise to achieve their goal. If you would clarify your purpose before you start you would be in a much better position to judge what kind of exercise routine will be best for you.
Key No. 3: Match your training method with your training goal
Respect the circumstances of your environment. It is important that you consider your greater life’s pursuits and influences when planning out your routines. It may not always be possible in every life or at all times to be able to dedicate a full 30 to 45 minutes for an exercise session. So then what do you do? Not exercise? No. You simply make adjustments that will allow you to do the best you can toward your goals under those circumstances.
Questions to ask yourself as you are getting started include: What equipment is available to me? And how accessible is it to me when I can use it? Do I need to join a gym or can I get the exercise I need at home and during the day? Are my routine and facilities a good match for my goals, or does something need to change?
Key No. 4: Exercise in a manner that suits your lifestyle
Key No. 5: Respect the impact of age, health history and stress levels
Action steps
Don’t allow past misinformation or failures to stop you from receiving all the benefits you can get from exercise. What do you want? Greater fitness to live a long and healthy life and fulfill your calling? Bigger muscles? Less body fat? Stronger immunity from disease? All of the above?
Take some time at the beginning of this new year to think about what your true purpose is for exercising. It will help you greatly.
Remember that we would love to help you here at the Bradley Wellness Center, and our one-hour assessment is free to both members and non-members. Give us a call. We’ll be glad to advise you and make sure you are on the right track for achieving your fitness goals.
Thomas Morrison is a fitness coordinator at the Bradley Wellness Center.
