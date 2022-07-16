Have you ever heard someone say “It’s too expensive to eat healthy” or “It takes too long to prepare healthy food”? Many people believe these statements to be true, but in reality this may not be the case. With a little knowledge and effort we can all consume nutritious food more often and at a better cost, both financially and time wise. Today, let’s look at a few benefits of practicing food preparation.
Tick, tock
The early morning hours can be a hectic and stressful time of day for many people. Picking out clothes to wear, walking the dog and dealing with children can take lots of time. Taking the opportunity once or twice a week to prepare multiple meals may save you countless time over a month’s duration.
If the saying “time is money” is true, then you are putting cash in the bank by simply planning and preparing your meals beforehand. We all know that being rushed and stressed can get the day off to a bad start before you ever even leave home, so even a few spare minutes can make a huge difference in how your day begins. To reiterate, having your meals for the day, or even the week, already prepared can save you valuable time when you may need it the most.
Bling-bling
Buying your meals at convenience stores and fast-food restaurants may seem like a cheap way to go, but the money spent in this manner can actually add up quickly. On average, Americans eat fast food 1-3 times a week and will spend approximately $12 for a quick meal. We often don’t regret spending $12 on lunch, but if done every day for a month that adds up to more than $300 just for lunch.
Food and nutrition regional agent Helen Jones states taking the time to plan ahead and shop for healthier choices at grocery stores or local food markets may decrease your monthly food allowance drastically by helping you stay within your food budget. Nevertheless, people often argue that eating healthier foods costs more, but think long term. The short-term costs for quality food may negate insurmountable healthcare costs down the road. Treatment for heart disease, diabetes and cancers dwarfs the price of a sound diet.
I gained what?!?!
A major factor of being or becoming overweight is underestimating daily caloric intake, and ingesting foods you don’t personally prepare can be loaded with hidden calories that pack on the pounds. When you prepare your own food you can know exactly what ingredients are in it and an accurate portion amount to consume. Cooking oils, margarine, butter and dressings can all have negative effects on your weight and health. It’s all too easy to go from a 2,000-calorie to a 2,500-calorie a day diet if you don’t know what you are eating.
We often hide behind “it’s too expensive” or “it takes too long” when it comes to eating better. The truth of the matter is many of us haven’t developed good food preparation habits and just find it more convenient to buy products from a vending machine, or a hot dog from a gas station, than to plan nutritious meals ahead of time. In reality, though, food prep can save you time, save you money and lower your stress. Why not give it a shot? It just may make your life a little easier.
