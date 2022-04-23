Most people eat every day, usually multiple times a day. Yet for many it isn’t a memorable experience, simply just another necessity of life. What if eating actually gave you enjoyment, a higher level of respect for the food you take in and a better understanding of your body’s hunger cravings and cues? The truth is, it can. Today, let’s look at how mindful eating may change the way you look at food consumption.
Mindful versus mindless
Living in today’s fast-paced world we regularly scarf down our food with little thought. Often, we even eat out of reasons other than hunger. Boredom, habit or fulfilling sudden cravings all lead us to consume foods that we really don’t want or need.
According to Lilian Cheung of the Harvard School of Public Health, this mindless eating may be contributing to our nation’s obesity epidemic. Cheung suggests we practice mindful eating to truly appreciate the foods we eat. This technique encourages us to “gain awareness of our eating experience” by being fully in the moment as we buy, prepare and consume our food.
Psychologist Jennifer Daubenmier of San Francisco State University emphasizes that mindful eating may cut down on food cravings, binge eating and emotional eating by helping us pay more attention to when we eat, why we eat and how we eat.
Practice makes perfect
So how do you practice mindful eating? According to publishing from the Cleveland Clinic, North Carolina State University and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), you first need to understand that mindful eating starts even before you sit down to eat.
To begin, as you make your grocery list think of the health value of each item on your list. When you go to the store, stick only to the foods that you have selected on the list. As you cook the food pay close attention to the aroma of what you are making, as smell is a very powerful human sense. When you are finally ready to sit down to eat, notice all the colors of the foods on your plate and again to the smell of your meal. Turn off all distractions, such as the television, and focus solely on the food. AARP suggests to aim for the meal to last at least 20 minutes.
Before you begin eating, pause for a moment to appreciate what it took for the food you are about to consume to make it on to your plate. Take small bites, noticing the texture, consistency and taste. Try to identify the ingredients and seasonings of each bite.
Cheung advises to chew each mouthful as much as 20 to 40 times to release as much flavor as possible. Interestingly, Daubenmier explains mindful eating can even make you aware of fullness as “the taste buds get satiated and it’s (the food) not pleasurable anymore.”
Pay close attention to what you feel as you eat. Are you getting full? Does the meal remind you of anything? Do you like the taste of the foods on your plate? Savor the experience in detail instead of trying to finish as soon as possible.
Mindful eating may sound simple, but it requires practice and patience. Give it a try and hopefully it will make the eating experience more enjoyable and satisfying. Who knows, it might even help you drop a few extra pounds. Slow down, live in the present moment and take time to enjoy your life ... one bite at a time.
Jeremy Walraven is a fitness consultant at the Bradley Wellness Center.
