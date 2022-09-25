When you wake up in the morning, movement might not be your first priority, whether you find it easy to hop out of bed first thing or routinely struggle by hitting the snooze button. Nevertheless, there are some great reasons to consider adding a morning walk to your schedule. Whether it is simply walking around your neighborhood, on a treadmill, or as part of your commute to work or school, here are at least three significant health benefits of getting out for a morning stroll.
Boosts your energy
Many people wake up feeling sluggish and unmotivated in the morning, but a quick 20-30 minute walk can help start your day off on the right foot. Researchers at New Mexico Highlands University found walking increases the amount of oxygenated blood sent to the brain, which it craves to feel awake and alert.
Also, in the journal Physiology and Behavior a small study found that just 10 minutes of stair walking was more energizing than a cup of coffee for 18 women who felt sleep deprived. The next time you need a morning energy boost or feel tired when you wake up you may want to try a walk.
Improves mood and mental clarity
A morning walk can also help improve your mental clarity and ability to focus throughout the day. It even enables you to think more creatively. The Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory and Cognition explains walking actually enhances the neural connectivity of your brain, opening up a free flow of ideas, which may help you problem solve better than if you were sitting or remaining sedentary.
Studies have also shown walking can be a great natural way to manage and prevent depression and anxiety. Walking helps boost your mood because it positively influences your hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which is part of your central nervous system. This is great because the HPA axis is responsible for your stress response. When you exercise by walking you help to naturally produce the chemicals that lower anxiety and calm your nerves, helping you feel less stressed.
Prevents and manages health conditions
An hour before you wake up, your body prepares for the day. At this time, your heart rate and blood pressure start to go up, and your endocrine glands begin to secrete more hormones to get your body ready for the day. This is where a routine of a morning walk comes in handy.
Walking every morning helps establish your body’s circadian rhythm, enabling you to sleep better at night, while also improving your blood pressure and heart rate, which improves your cardiovascular health.
According to the National Institute of Health, walking for 30 minutes a day can reduce your risk for heart disease by 19%. And if you live with diabetes, walking may also help lower your blood sugar levels. A brisk walk early in the morning will help you reduce your glucose levels to normal. It also helps in making your cells more sensitive to the action of insulin.
The bottom line
Human beings were born to move regularly and a great way to get the benefit is by developing a habit of regular morning walks. The benefits are unbeatable, it’s free, and it’s simple. Get that fresh air, get your blood flowing, tune into your surroundings, and find peace.
A morning walk is a fantastic beginning to your day. So slip into your best pair of walking shoes, keep a water bottle handy and healthify yourself!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.