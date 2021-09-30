No matter if you are running, walking or simply standing, your feet are at the center of it all. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, most Americans have walked an average of 75,000 miles by the time they reach 50 years of age. With this much workload placed on the feet, it is no wonder that 80% of people will experience a foot-related issue at some point. Today let's learn a few ways to keep these workhorses happy and healthy.
Foot 101
Each foot consists of 26 bones, 33 joints and more than 100 muscles, tendons and ligaments.
Interestingly, the structure of our feet normally changes over time. When we are in our 30s the muscles, tendons and ligaments begin to weaken and lose elasticity.
In the 40s, this weakening of the feet often leads to chronic soreness and issues such as bunions, bursitis and hammer toes. Fungal conditions such as toenail fungus and Athlete's Foot are also common.
By age 50 and up, the fatty padding that acts as cushioning on the bottom of the feet may be worn down to only half of what it once was. This may lead to a higher risk for sprains, strains and stress fractures. Adults in this age bracket are also more prone to calluses, corns and arthritis. So, with the average adult taking between 4,000 and 6,000 steps per day what can we do to keep our feet as healthy as possible?
Clean that up
It's only common sense that we should keep our feet clean. Harvard Medical School Professor Marian T. Hannan suggests to soak your feet regularly to reduce harmful bacteria and fungal infections. She adds that we should make sure to thoroughly dry the feet afterward, especially between the toes as bacteria thrive in a moist environment.
Further, as we age the skin on our feet becomes thinner. For this reason, Hannan recommends using a lotion or podiatric cream to moisturize your feet after you soak. This will help this sensitive skin from drying and cracking. Again, avoid the space between the toes to limit bacterial growth.
Extra pounds, extra problems
Keeping your weight down removes added stress from the feet. According to the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, carrying just one extra pound over your ideal body weight can increase the pressure placed on your feet with each step by as much as eight pounds. This is a common cause of stress fractures, which are tiny cracks that develop in bone due to an inability to withstand the pressure placed upon them. Being overweight may also lead to what is called "slow-building foot flattening," characterized by the arch of the foot dropping, which then produces discomfort and pain.
Possibly more concerning regarding the relationship between foot health and being overweight is the fact that being overweight is a major risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes. Along with many negative health complications, Type 2 diabetes has been proven to contribute to several foot-related problems including foot ulcers and neuropathy, and in severe cases results in foot amputation.
Pick 'em up, put 'em down
Most people don't spend a great deal of time thinking about exercising their feet, but not only is it important for overall foot health, it may play a huge role in injury prevention.
When it comes to exercising the feet, Harvard Medical School states walking may be the best overall activity. Walking puts the foot through its full range of motion with each step you take while also improving cardiovascular health, increasing circulation and contributing an added calorie burn to help with weight management.
If you have problems walking, a "marble pick up" is another great way to strengthen the toes and muscles along the bottom of the foot. To perform this activity, simply sit in a chair with 20 marbles and a bowl placed in front of you. Using only your toes, pick up each marble one at a time and place it in the bowl. Then repeat with the other foot.
Simply grabbing a towel or clothes off the floor with your toes can work as well. Five to 10 repetitions with each foot would be plenty. You can even build up your strength by placing a weighted object on the far end of the towel or clothing to add more resistance.
Feet are easily overlooked and neglected, although the fact remains foot health is vital in sustaining mobility. Simple measures done consistently to strengthen the feet, lower the stress on them and keep them clean can pay huge dividends. Incorporate what you have read today into your life, and work to alleviate foot problems ... one step at a time.
Jeremy Walraven is a fitness consultant at the Bradley Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.