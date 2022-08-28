Do you really think you are busy? Even on the job, it is estimated in an eight-hour work day many people are productive for only three of those hours. Surfing the internet, texting friends and non-work-related conversations all take up lots of time. Today, let’s learn how you can increase the opportunity of achieving your goals by spending your time more wisely.
Efficient vs. effective
Do you “spuddle”? To spuddle is to seem extremely busy, yet not accomplish anything of worth. In today’s world being efficient is all about getting lots of things done, while being effective refers to getting the meaningful tasks accomplished. So to ultimately be successful you need to be more than just efficient, you need an effective plan and focus.
It has been noted that comedian Jerry Seinfeld would take time to write jokes daily as a way to stay on top of the comedy scene. Basketball great Kobe Bryant would shoot hundreds of shots before practice even began to be one of the best basketball players on the court. In each instance they had a plan to succeed, and they stuck with it.
According to researchers James Prochaska and Carlo DiClemente who developed the Transtheoretical Model of behavior change in the late 1970s, a major obstacle to success stems from the fact that many people spend a great deal of time in a stage of life referred to as “contemplation.” In this state of mind you realize you need to put forth effort and make a change, but you don’t take action because the reward of success has not yet become great enough to outweigh the cost of making the change.
The current state of affairs
Where are you now in happiness and life satisfaction? If you are looking to better yourself and be more effective with your time, assess what you are doing now — collect data about your present state of life. If weight loss is a goal, make note of what you weigh now. If saving money is a goal, make note of the savings you have now. Without assessing and collecting the data you’ll never truly know what you have, or have not, accomplished.
Keep in mind the 80/20 Rule as you move forward. This rule states that in any particular area a small percentage of things we do (20%) accounts for the majority (80%) of the outcomes we receive. So focus your efforts on being productive with the right things, not just everything that comes your way, to get the most meaningful outcomes for your efforts.
Was it worth it?
After you have made some modifications it is very important to reassess the outcomes of your choices to determine the success or failure of the path you are on. Has what you have been doing been beneficial? Have you lost weight? Have you saved money? Have you run the marathon you always wanted to do? If the answer is “no” it may be time to modify something.
Don’t be afraid to ask for help. If getting in shape is what you want to do, hire a personal trainer and/or dietitian. If more money and early retirement is your goal, contact a financial adviser.
Another good tip if you have not made the improvement you hoped for is to try the Ivy Lee Method. Using this method, at the end of each day make a short list of items (no more than five or six) in order of their importance as your focus for the following day. As the next day arrives, work on each task individually until complete before beginning the next one. Utilizing this method will keep you focused on the tasks that are most significant.
Perhaps it’s time to stop talking about how busy you are and actually take strategic, meaningful action toward your most cherished goals. Time is a commodity we all eventually run out of. Why not make the most of it? Have a plan, collect data and reassess based on your results. If things aren’t working out, stop spuddleing and make a change. Just remember, being busy isn’t always the same as being effective.
