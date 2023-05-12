Do your legs seem to be a cause of discomfort? If so, the problem could originate in the ankles. The ankles absorb and endure a great deal of force, and without strength, flexibility and mobility throughout these structures many daily activities such as climbing stairs and even walking may be difficult. Today, let’s take a closer look at how to alleviate lower-body issues by focusing on the ankles.
The weakest link
Often, movement begins from the ground up and the ankles play a huge role in overall physical ability. The ankles consist of several bones, muscles, tendons and ligaments and are basically the bridge between the foot and the rest of the body. Weakness and instability in this segment may lead to numerous physical ailments including sprains, strains and breaks. The Cleveland Clinic teaches us that “Thousands of people sprain an ankle every year simply by stepping off curbs, stumbling in high heels or rolling an ankle while running or playing sports.” So what can be done to decrease the risk of injury?
Easy as A-B-C
Mobility through a joint essentially refers to being able to move a body part through its full range of ability. Mobility at the ankles helps with stability throughout the rest of the body, starting at the knee and working its way upward.
Keeping the ankles mobile doesn’t require countless hours of attention. Harvard Health Publishing promotes activities such as foot circles, whereby you simply rotate the ankle joint in circles, alternating between clockwise and counterclockwise movements, and A-B-Cs, in which you lift one leg and draw the alphabet with your toes as you flex the foot. Repeat these movements twice for each leg, at least once per day.
Don’t roll with this
According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, “Strengthening the muscles that support your lower leg, foot and ankle will help keep your ankle joint stable.” The International Sports Science Association (ISSA) states that strong ankles are less susceptible to strains and sprains and can lessen the chance of lower leg, knee and hip issues.
ISSA recommends a calf raise and a single leg balance as two safe and effective ways to strengthen the ankles. To perform a calf raise, stand up straight with your weight evenly distributed over both feet. You may want to hold on to the back of a chair or a wall for support. Lift yourself as high as possible onto your toes and then slowly lower your heels back to the floor. Repeat at least 10 times. As this move becomes easier, try the movement on only one foot at a time.
For a single leg balance exercise, lift one foot off the ground using support as needed for balance. Remove your hands from the supporting surface while attempting to maintain your balance for up to 30 seconds. Repeat two to three sets on each leg.
Keep it nice and loose
Gently stretching after physical activity may also increase joint flexibility and muscle health. In many instances, stretching the calves is a surefire way to relieve ankle joint issues. According to the Sydney Sports Medicine Centre, using a towel or resistance band may be a vital aid when it comes to increasing flexibility through the ankle joint. A basic calf stretch calls for one to simply sit straight legged with a towel or band looped around the ball of the foot. From this position, slowly pull back until you feel a stretch in the calf muscle. Hold the stretch for 20 seconds and perform 6-10 times.
Making the effort to take care of the ankles can affect the overall health of multiple joints and body parts. Just a few minutes each day may help to add vitality and improved movement in your daily life. Work to keep the ankles mobile, flexible and strong. Remember, you are only as strong as your weakest link.
