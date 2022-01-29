Just how big of a role does willpower play in our daily lives?
We are constantly confronted with both major and minor decisions that dictate our thoughts and behaviors. Will I exercise today after work? Will I have a salad instead of a hamburger for lunch? Will I skip my favorite television show and go to bed early? As these thoughts swirl in your mind your willpower is under heavy fire. Let’s explore a few ways to maintain your willpower and stay on course.
To do or not to do?
According to the American Psychological Association, scientists define willpower as “the ability to delay gratification, resisting short-term temptations in order to meet long-term goals,” and also a “conscious, effortful regulation of the self by the self.”
For most individuals, willpower is not a constant variable, but rises and falls over time. Best-selling author James Clear compares willpower to skeletal muscles. He believes that similarly to how fatigued your muscles may feel after an intense workout, so too the strength of your willpower can fade with every decision you must make. Researchers have coined this occurrence “decision fatigue.” Is there anything that can be done to lessen the effects of decision fatigue and strengthen your willpower?
First things first
Whether it’s exercise, study or any of a million other objectives, an important factor in maintaining willpower is to schedule the things that are important to you early in the day. Your energy, focus and decision-making ability will be highest when you’re most refreshed.
As the day wears on, the chances of decision fatigue hampering you rise sharply. So even if you must get out of bed a little earlier than normal your willpower may thank you.
It’s routine behavior
Since willpower is at odds with temptations we face, it helps to develop a rigid routine or ritual to follow day to day. This may actually reduce stress, save you time and remove some of the opportunities for decision fatigue to occur.
Make your smoothie the night before, have your healthy lunch prepared, and have your gym bag packed and ready to go. Often, redundant and simple daily tasks take up valuable time — and may be just enough to drain your willpower and ruin your day.
Too many choices!
Too many options in life may lead to mental overload, resulting in a decline of willpower. Should I do this workout I found online or this one my friend told me about or maybe the one that was in this month’s fitness magazine? Should I start this diet that recommends fasting, or this one that suggests more protein, or maybe I’ll become a vegetarian? Well, maybe I’ll just sit here on the couch and eat these cookies as usual?
Thus, the paradox of choice, meaning when everything is an option, that actually makes it harder to make a choice.
Sometimes it’s best to narrow down your options and start small. Clear suggests a strategy referred to as “decision elimination.” An example of utilizing decision elimination would be rather than deciding to eat more vegetables every day for a week to target one specific vegetable to eat each day. Limiting your options leaves less room for error.
It is possible to achieve your goals by bulletproofing your willpower. Simply tackle the important things when you are mentally refreshed, develop a ritual for the “small stuff” and limit your choices if you feel overwhelmed. “Choosing the pain of discipline over the ease of distraction” is often a big key when it comes to success, and these techniques are some of the great ones to help you do just that.
Jeremy Walraven is a fitness consultant at the Bradley Wellness Center.
