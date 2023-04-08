Have you ever joined a gym and had promising results, getting stronger at first, only to watch your progress come to a screeching halt after months of training? If so, you are like many gymgoers who keep training regularly but seem to have hit a perpetual plateau. With so much rumor and marketing misinformation on the internet and TV, let’s look at three proven ways to progress with your training and break the dreaded plateaus.
Forget the “muscle confusion” principle
Each new exercise we do requires a period of neurological learning to become good at it. The body and mind must learn the new movement pattern and then become more efficient at turning on the needed muscle fibers to move the weight.
Each subsequent workout finds us getting better and better. But within about 4-6 weeks in most cases, those quick gains slow down as the movement becomes more familiar, and progress becomes considerably harder. This is where those looking to add strength go wrong as they frequently drop the original exercise and routine in favor of something new, and usually easier.
In marketing and the magazines this is usually encouraged with such phrases as “keeping your muscles guessing” and “muscle confusion” to keep the gains coming. In reality, the body does not add significant new muscle tissue until after it has gone through the initial 4-6-week period of neurological learning for a new move. If you keep changing exercises every 4-6 weeks to “keep your muscles guessing” you are simply repeating the “break-in” gains over and over with new moves while doing little to actually gain new muscle and might.
Bottom line: Step number one in getting stronger is to perform the basic exercises and movement patterns that are right for you and stick with them. Don’t change your workout routine every time Dr. Oz says so.
It’s simple addition
The fundamental key to increasing muscle and strength is to simply add a little bit of weight to what you are lifting on a regular basis. You may ask “Is that really all?” and although it isn’t rocket science for many people this is exactly the point at which the frustrations set in and progress slows or even comes to a complete stop.
The main problem is people think the newbie gains that occur in the first month or two, as the body is learning the move, should continue forever. That is a honeymoon period, where you just have to show up at the gym and you get better. You can set a new personal record every workout and everything is great.
But once the body has learned the exercises and how to maximize muscle fiber activation, then the only way left to improve is by building new tissue. This takes time so we must be patient.
Most are doing well to be able to add 1% per week to their lifts, unless they are recovering muscle they formerly had. This may not sound like much but it adds up to a 50% increase in a year. This is why the Bradley Wellness Center invested in Platemate magnets to be able to add just one or two pounds to an exercise each week. Five-pound increments are common on most machines and barbells and dumbbells but it is too great a jump for most to make without several weeks of regular training. Which is why most hit the dreaded plateau.
Bottom line: Step two in getting stronger is about using a progressive approach that enables you to consistently add a little weight or an extra repetition each time.
Monitor your intensity
As we use the principle of progressive overload it becomes vital to monitor the level of intensity you put into each exercise. There is a tightrope of balance between effort and recovery that we must walk.
A very smart way to do this is to “wave load” your activity. Wave loading basically means to follow up a very hard day of training with a somewhat less stressful workout the next time you exercise. An example of this would be a “heavy” weight day on Monday, followed by a “light” weight day Wednesday, then a “moderate” weight day Friday. The toll on your muscles, joints, ligaments and nervous system will be much less, and your body will thank you in the long run.
Bottom line: Step three in getting stronger respects that the more advanced you become the more you have to “wave load” the intensity, going “heavy” for a new personal record less often.
So there you have it. Three solid tips on how to break strength plateaus and keep the gains coming. If you have questions implementing these suggestions give us a call at (706) 278-WELL. The Bradley Wellness Center’s fitness staff is glad to help you.
