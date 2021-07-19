Did you know that exercise is essential for maintaining both physical and mental health?
Depression is a common mental health issue that can have a profound effect on how you think, feel and behave. Harvard Medical School states as many as one in 10 adults in the United States is battling this condition, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported as many as 42% (!) of nearly 800,000 surveyed last December had symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder in the midst of the pandemic. Today, let’s explore how exercise can be a useful key that you, or a loved one, can use for finding safe, effective relief.
Chemical warfare
As the statistics above reveal, it should be no surprise that the National Institute of Health shows depression to be the leading cause of disability in the United States. But contrary to popular belief, depression is more than just feeling sadness.
One reason so many can be reported as dealing with depressive disorder is because the Anxiety and Depression Association of America teaches us symptoms of depression can include things like changes in appetite, loss of energy, difficulty concentrating, problems with sleep to even loss of interest in once enjoyable activities.
If any of these symptoms are things you are dealing with, regular exercise may be just what is needed to create an improved mood. Harvard Medical School has found that both high- and low-intensity exercise work to decrease depression.
High-intensity exercise, such as running and weight training, releases natural “feel good” chemicals, known as endorphins, into the bloodstream that work to improve mood by helping reduce the feelings of stress, and enhance our sense of well-being.
Although everyone may not be capable of performing such high-intensity activity, it now appears that lower-intensity exercise may be just as beneficial. Scientists have found low-intensity exercise, like walking, leads to the release of proteins known as neurotrophic growth factors. These growth factors cause nerve cells in a region of the brain that regulates mood, known as the hippocampus, to make new connections and grow, leading to improvements in brain function and a decrease in depression.
Defeating depression and anxiety
It seems that the anxious mind, and certainly the depressed one, gets caught in a negative loop, locked in on itself without the seeming ability to work its way out. Even if the other "feel good" chemicals, like serotonin and dopamine, so crucial to a happy mood, are present, they are only as good as the connections that the brain has in place.
The brain needs resiliency and adaptability to respond to stressful new thoughts and circumstances in a positive manner, and the infrastructure to make that happen is built with exercise. Remember, the neurotrophic growth factors are released during exercise and they protect brain cells while encouraging their connectivity and growth. It caused Harvard psychiatrist John Ratey to quip, “It is like Miracle-Gro for the brain!”
One study of 30 depressed patients found that every one had low levels of the neurotrophic growth factor brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). In another, antidepressants restored BDNF levels to normal, but exercise does the same. It also boosts the “feel good” chemical serotonin, making it a natural antidepressant.
In a famous 16-week study out of Duke University they divided 156 depressed people into three groups: exercise, medication (Zoloft) or exercise and medication. The exercisers worked out three times a week for 30 minutes walking or jogging.
The results? Exercise alone was just as effective as medication or the medication-plus-exercise combination for battling depression. Perhaps even more important, exercise worked even better than medicine in the long-term with far fewer relapses back into depression.
The bottom line was that the most significant predictor of whether someone felt better was how often they exercised. Specifically, every 50 minutes of weekly exercise correlated to a 50% drop in the odds of being depressed.
Kenneth Cooper, the "Father of Aerobics," said, "Exercise isn't just for the physically unfit. It's for the mentally unfit, too. I can recommend it for anyone who's depressed. If exercise benefits the body, it can do wonders for the mind."
Truly, 100% of people who exercise to the point of cardio-respiratory fitness will experience an increased sense of well-being. Is it time to start taking your medicine?
Thomas Morrison and Jeremy Walraven are fitness consultants at the Bradley Wellness Center.
