March is National Nutrition Month. and what is the one food group that all health experts agree we should eat more of? If you said “Fruits and vegetables” you are correct.
You can celebrate by eating some strawberries, or better yet, chop them up and include them with some kale and spinach in a super healthy salad combination.
Doesn’t sound so appetizing, you say? Don’t worry, 9 out of 10 Americans agree with you, since that is how many are falling short of meeting the recommended fruit and vegetable intake, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Even worse, if you chose to make that salad from the grocery store with conventional produce, organizations like the Environmental Working Group (EWG) say you are exposing yourself to the most pesticides, since strawberries, spinach and kale head their list of “The Dirty Dozen.”
What is The Dirty Dozen?
About this time each year the EWG publishes a list based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) studies of how much pesticide residue is found on our foods. Those that have the most are ranked in a list called The Dirty Dozen. So that way, even if you can’t afford to buy all of your produce organic, you might choose to at least avoid these worst offenders with the most pesticide residue.
The dose makes the poison
The problem with this is the USDA’s Pesticide Data Program (PDP) always shows that more than 99% of all the products they test have pesticide residue well below the established safety tolerances set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. and by “well below” I mean less than 1% of the pesticide level needed to be considered safe and often 1/1,000th of the amount.
These are very often levels that are barely detectable. In other words, the EWG is taking USDA-PDP data that is published to help ensure consumer confidence in the foods they get and using it to instill unnecessary fear instead (and help drive the sale of organic produce). Not that there is anything wrong with organic produce, but there is nothing wrong with conventional produce either, and it is usually much more available and cheaper.
Organic vs. inorganic
The EWG recommends choosing organic produce over conventional, but they don’t even include organic produce in their testing for The Dirty Dozen. How do we know that organics are any “cleaner” than any of the 12 foods on The Dirty Dozen list? We don’t. They get a free pass because the USDA-PDP doesn’t test organics since they only test for regulated synthetic pesticides. But that doesn’t mean organic produce doesn’t use any pesticides at all. In fact, they very commonly use quite a lot of natural pesticides, like copper compounds, abamectin and rotenone, which can also be toxic to humans and the environment.
And unlike the synthetic pesticides, these are largely unregulated and could be used in even larger amounts because they are “natural.” If you got sprayed over and over with them you’d probably get pretty sick, just like is possible with synthetic pesticides. Remember, it is the dose that makes the poison.
Safe fruits and veggies
Some people prefer the taste of organics vs. conventional produce, but studies have not shown them to have any significant nutritional benefits over conventional, and there is no evidence that they are any safer either. Many of us can’t afford to buy all organic produce, and the reality is that conventional produce contains levels of pesticides far lower than what government agencies consider to be maximum limits.
Yes, even strawberries and spinach. Kale, too. Food from North America and most other countries is safe, and instead of being anxious about minute levels of pesticides on our apples we should be worrying about how to eat more, because 9 out of 10 of us definitely don’t.
If you need more reassurance of the safety of all your produce, try using the Alliance for Food and Farming’s popular residue calculator at www.safefruitsandveggies.com.
This website is run by both organic and conventional farmers, and their residue calculator is state-of-the-art.
For reference, as an adult male myself, I would have to consume 635 servings (cups) of strawberries in one day to reach a level of concern. My young granddaughter would have to consume 181 servings. While she may like strawberries, it is unlikely she could get close to that many cups in a month, let alone a day.
The bottom line: If there is one simple takeaway message from National Nutrition Month, it is to eat more fruits and vegetables every day. and buy whatever produce you prefer that is affordable and accessible to you and your family. The benefits are so vast I don’t want anyone, or any group, to discourage you from enjoying more of your favorite produce.
