How often do you come to the gym just to look like that magazine model or that personal trainer you watch on social media? Is appearance all you aim for when you think about signing up at the gym?
According to research published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise, despite the health benefits associated with regular physical activity, exercise motivated by appearance reasons can lead to poorer body image in lots of people.
Popular blogger and “anti-diet” dietitian Taylor Wolfram recognized this when she said, “The truth is, when you hinge exercise on your appearance, you are less likely to have a positive relationship with it.” In today’s article, let’s discuss the issues around self-acceptance and exercise.
Inner fitness
Focusing on physical changes before healthy mental changes is like worrying about the paint from your car before your oil change. Working out is more than a dress size, and you are more than what you weigh. Working out is passion, energy and a feeling of satisfaction by acquiring health and wellness.
But what many of us need before going to the gym and working on our physical fitness is a quiet time and a journal to do the needed “inner work” that will help us to be fit on the inside. A pioneer in this area is “Inner Fitness” trainer and CEO of the Inner Fitness Project, Tina Lifford. She says, “Inner fitness means developing the mental, emotional, spiritual skills and practices that foster resilience. I’d like to see the idea of inner fitness become as ubiquitous, well understood and actionable as physical fitness.”
She is talking about devoting at least as much of our focus and energies on emotional health rather than just being concerned with things like our diet, weight or various workout programs. Activities like tai chi, meditation, thankfulness, journaling and prayer can really help. and though it is working from “the inside out,” developing inner fitness has actually been shown to improve both inner and outward physical health.
Obsession for perfection
How many times do I have to stare at the mirror to see the results? Do I have to step on the scale and weigh myself every day? Does doing legs every day tone my glutes faster?
So many of us think of “getting in shape” as an appearance-based goal that we don’t pay attention to the damage and disorders we could be doing to our mental and physical health, things like behavioral addictions, eating disorders, anxiety, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) or even physical damage.
Instead of believing that our aesthetic beauty and how we look is the primary benefit of exercise, we could prize many other benefits. Emotional health, improved mood, greater bone density, increased energy, physical strength and sleep improvement are just some of them.
Social media and expectations
There will be a time frame when we can feel the results from all the hard work we put into our efforts. But this time frame and the ultimate results will differ because we are all genetically unique. Therefore, we should never compare our results with others. Doing this leads to unhappiness and low self-esteem since results vary from person to person.
Social media sites project perfect lifestyles and bodies for their viewers, trying to convince their audience to be a certain way or that there is only one body type we need to be accepted. Nevertheless, we are perfect just the way we are. We each have different family and work obligations, needs, goals and priorities. Therefore, our fitness journey is different from others.
Unplug from social media if you must and stay focused with your own healthy habits. Physical changes will happen, slowly but progressively with the right training and nutrition, but always prioritize your health and wellness above body image if you want to be healthy both inside and out.
Embrace your progress, and remember: Your fitness goals by nature will be different from others. Your results will be also. As breakout literary phenomenon Rupi Kaur has said, “How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.” Love yourself well.
