He's no longer four years old, but riding by the church the other day reminded me of a conversation my son and I had at the same exact spot over a decade ago.
“Daddy, why are those fake people in front of the church?” the (then) four-year-old boy asked, eyeing the nativity scene.
“Well, that’s a nativity scene,” I answered.
“No, Daddy, I’m talking about the fake baby with the fake old grandpas and the fake goats — that’s what I seen,” he clarified.
“I know, son. It’s called a nativity scene. It’s from when Jesus was born,”
I explained.
“Churches put out nativity scenes near Christmas to celebrate when Jesus was born.”
I thought that was the end of it. Man, was I wrong.
“So, where’s Santa Claus?”
“Well, Santa Claus isn’t in the nativity scene,” I said.
“Why not?”
“Because Santa Claus wasn’t there when Jesus was born,” I said.
“Why not?” His new, oft-heard query.
“Because Santa wasn’t around when Jesus was born. Santa came later,” I said.
Fearing another “Why not?” I pressed on. “See, Christmas is the celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth. Jesus is the son of God, and he was born over 2,000 years ago.”
Since he thought I was 100 years old, I knew that figure would cause a brief bewilderment.
“So, the fake baby is baby Jesus, right?”
“Right.”
“Who are the old grandpas and goats?”
“Well, the old grandpas are the three wise men, who came to the manger where baby Jesus was born and gave him gifts,” I explained. “That’s why we give gifts to each other at Christmas.”
“Did baby Jesus get Power Rangers?”
“No,” I chuckled. “They brought gifts of gold and frankincense and myrrh.”
“Frankenstein! They gave baby Jesus a big Frankenstein costume?”
“No, no,” I said. “Frankincense, not Frankenstein.”
“Oh,” he responded, not excited anymore.
“Daddy, what’s frankincense?”
“Uh, I don’t know.”
“Daddy, who’s Myrtle?”
“No, not Myrtle. It’s pronounced myrrh.”
“Daddy, what’s a myrrh?”
“Uh, I don’t know.”
Deflated by his father’s ignorance, he paused momentarily. Then the inquiry continued.
“Daddy, who are the goats?”
“They were goats from the general area — manger goats,” I responded quickly, trying to regain his confidence.
“What were their names?”
“Their names?”
“Yeah, Daddy, what were the goats’ names?”
“Uh, well, they were named Keith, Jeff and Kyle,” I said.
They could have been named that.
This seemed to satisfy his curiosity for a bit. Then the wheels started turning again.
“Daddy, are you sure Santa Claus wasn’t one of the three wise grandpas?”
“Yes, I’m sure.”
“Daddy, is Santa Claus baby Jesus’ grandpa?”
“No,” I said. “They aren’t related.”
“Well, then what does Santa Claus have to do with Christmas?”
“Well, son, Santa Claus delivers gifts to children to celebrate Christmas,” I asserted.
We pulled into our driveway. As I unbuckled him, my son had no more questions — and one comment.
“Daddy, since Christmas is baby Jesus’ birthday, all those Santa Claus movies should be about Jesus.”
As I picked him up, I pulled his little face close to mine, looking him in the eye.
“You’re right,” I told him. “You’re most definitely right.”
Len Robbins is the editor of the Clinch County News.
