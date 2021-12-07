Mark Millican: A close brush with a Zero

As the daughter of a prominent Nashville family and graduate of prestigious Sarah Lawrence College in New York, Cornelia Clark Fort didn't have to take any chances. Yet she wanted to fly, and became only the second woman in Tennessee history to get a commercial flight license — and the first female to earn an instructor's certificate.
It's unclear how many flying schools turned her down, but not content to stay in the Volunteer State, she stretched her wings and accepted a position teaching students to fly in Colorado.
Evidently someone was impressed, for she was offered a civilian position in Hawaii and took it. And here's where the story becomes truly interesting, and historic. Early on the Sunday morning of Dec. 7, 1941 — a “date which will live in infamy" — Fort took off from John Rodgers Airport in Honolulu with a pilot-in-training. She handed over the controls so the student could practice takeoffs and landings, but soon noticed a military aircraft out at sea that was winging toward Oahu. In fact, it was on a collision course with their plane.
Fort wrenched the controls from her understudy and pulled up, clearly seeing the red sun symbol of the Japanese Air Force — and in the background, smoke rising from Pearl Harbor. She and her student not only had a close brush with a carrier-based Zero fighter in their Interstate Cadet monoplane, but after Fort landed they remained in danger. Staying hot on their tails, the Zero pilot strafed them as they ran for their lives across the tarmac.
The airport manager was killed in the attack and two other civilian aircraft never returned, presumably shot down by Japanese pilots. Fort and her student had “just witnessed America's entry into World War II,” according to fold3.com, an ancillary website of ancestry.com.
Likely causing her family back home further consternation, Fort left Hawaii for the mainland — since all civilian flights were grounded — and promptly joined the Women's Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron, or WAFS (the precursor to the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASP). “She made a short movie promoting war bonds that was successful and led to speaking engagements,” according to "On Silver Wings: The Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II, 1942-44 (Ballantine)."
Fort was the second woman accepted into the WAFS with their primary mission of ferrying military planes to bases within the U.S., freeing up male pilots for combat duty in the Pacific and Europe, or to become flight trainers for the Army Air Corps. However, Fort would become the first female pilot known in another category.
While flying in formation from Long Beach, California, to Love Field in Dallas, Texas, Fort's plane was struck by the landing gear of a male flight officer's plane during a close pass. The collision broke off the tip and six feet of the leading edge of one of her wings. While he was able to land his craft, Fort's plane went into an irreversible dive and crashed. She was killed instantly.
Fort had already established herself as one of the most accomplished pilots in the fledgling WASP unit, and became the first to die as a member of that force. Her memorial stone at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Nashville states she was “Killed in the Service of Her Country.” The Cornelia Fort Airpark in East Nashville bears her name.
Much of the source material for this column came from the blog.fold3.com website, and I also checked in with academically-suspect Wikipedia to find some other history. As Pearl Harbor Day is here, we should remember this woman who grew up in our neighboring state. Because of her quick thinking, she likely avoided becoming the first American pilot casualty of the Japanese sneak attack, then later died in the cause of World War II after enlisting to serve her country. At the young age of 24, she was at the top of her game — and left this Earth doing what she loved.
