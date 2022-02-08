When my next-youngest brother, Max, and I were old enough to look out for ourselves — my youngest brother, Brian, had yet to make an appearance on the third stone from the sun — Mom would drop us off at the Wink Theatre in Dalton on Saturday afternoons while she went shopping. It was always a double feature, usually a Dean Martin-Jerry Lewis comedy followed by an Elvis movie.
In hindsight, Jerry Lewis can easily be portrayed as a goofy funnyman, but to us kids he was a comedic genius when he crossed his eyes and made those faces. (Of course, we were told if we tried it our eyes would become forever fixed in the crossed position.) “The Family Jewels” was a favorite film with Lewis adeptly playing — in our humble opinions — several different characters.
And I'm sure the first time I fell in love was while watching Elvis' redhead co-star Ann-Margret in “Viva Las Vegas.” If memory serves, there was another comedy with Andy Griffith cast as the title character in “Onionhead.”
The cost to get into the matinee was 35 cents each, so with $3-$4 between us it's easy to see how a couple of boys could load up on snacks and ruin their supper. These memories come in the wake of a recent two-part series in the Dalton Daily Citizen called “Tunnels of Dalton.” Max and I at the time had no idea there was a tunnel under the alley outside connecting the Wink to the old Crescent Theater, which no longer existed when we were young.
Yet others did remember, and have shared their memories on social media after the articles about the tunnels between the theaters, and at the old Crown Cotton Mill, were posted. Good friend and retired fireman Paul Forshee recalled seeing movies at three downtown theaters back in the 1940s during World War II.
“What I can remember is at the Dalton Theater — it was a two-story building next door to the Oakwood Cafe — it was 9 cents to get in, the Crescent was 11 cents and the Wink was 14 cents,” he told me. “That's been a long time to remember, but for some reason those figures stand in my mind. That was half-price for a child.”
When I mentioned that a dollar went further back then to buy concessions, Paul replied, “Yeah, but it was harder to get a dollar then!”
The fun part of writing about local history is not just the research — and at this point, I'd like to thank Ellen Thompson and Greg Cockburn for all their help — but in meeting people who are ofttimes older and have stories to tell. Granted, we all have stories, but I believe (and I am prejudiced on this point), those of us who grew up in the South are more transparent and incautious about telling a tale, whether others want to hear it or not, and even if we're sometimes the butt of the joke, so to speak.
While poking around on social media reading comments, I came across a post written by Warren Sheppard, who shared a remembrance from around 50 years ago. Warren gave me permission to share it, and as background said he was born and raised in the Atlanta area (Lakewood), but spent a lot of time in Dalton and Tunnel Hill visiting family and going fishing and hunting. A particular visit, when he estimates he was between the ages of 9 and 11, stands out in his memory.
“One day while I was up visiting at my grandparents' house in Dalton, I really had a hankering to go fishing,” he said. “My Uncle Ferris — Uncle Frog as I knew him — offered to take me. We went to Haig Mill Lake, and just inside the entrance our truck slid down a bank and into a ditch. Not to be denied, my uncle said, 'Grab the rods and we can get the car out later.' So we went fishing!”
Warren said in those days there were so many fish in Haig Mill they were “dying to get out of the lake.” Today, the lake is the crown jewel of Haig Mill Park off the north bypass with hiking trails and seasonal kayak rentals.
“Man, we were catching them pretty good,” he continued. “Suddenly, the game warden showed up and asked how the fishing was, at which point I was only too happy to show off our catch — much to my uncle's dismay.”
The problem was Uncle Frog didn't have a fishing license. The warden wrote him a ticket, which Warren recalls was somewhere between $30 and $50.
“The polite warden asked if it was our truck that was stuck, and said come on, he would help us get it out,” Warren said. “Well, after trying we wound up pulling his truck down in the hole with us! Soon a wrecker arrived and pulled us both out. The warden walked over to my uncle and asked to see the ticket he'd written him. He then proceeded to tear it up, stating that we had all been through enough. It's funny how such a bad day could turn into such a wonderful memory!”
So you see, it's not always the big one that got away. In this case, it was the big ticket (for those days) that got away — and made for an enduring family memory. Upon reflection, it seems the great thing about memories is they play like movies in our mind.
