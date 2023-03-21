Charles Morris tells the story.
A pastor in Northern Ireland noticed one of his congregants had stopped coming to church. When he paid the man a visit, they both sat by the fire, discussing how the man felt he could be a good person and love God without all the formalities of attending church.
The pastor listened. Eventually, they both sat in silence. Finally, the pastor took up the tongs and removed a glowing piece of coal, placing it on a flat stone just outside of the fire. Both men stared at it for some time. The glow lasted for several minutes, but slowly and inevitably began to lose its heat and its light. When it died out, the pastor stood up, excused himself and left.
After reading the anecdote early Sunday morning, I couldn't help but reflect on the night before when our North Whitfield High School Class of 1973 held its 50th reunion. Yes, 50 years. Five decades. Half a century. And yet, as many readers can attest, sometimes it seems like high school happened yesterday. And those relationships that were sometimes lost through the years were rekindled in just a few hours; the coals had not burned out.
Such is the weirdness of time. We find as we grow older it seems to pass faster — in other words, it's a relativity thing. In fact, you may have had this scenario happen — when a child or grandchild has stated how much they wish their school days were over, we advise them with the wisdom of retrospect that once they spend a few years out of school in the 8 to 5 or 9 to 5 world — or working even longer hours — they'll wish they were back in school. That's when they look at us like we just flew in on a rocket ship from Planet X.
But I digress.
Time, however, does take its toll on us all. There were more wrinkles at the reunion, but less hair. Or no hair at all, but thicker waistlines. And there could have been false teeth, yet judging by the attendance, lots of graduates still true to their school. The spirit of camaraderie was strong, attested by how glad we were to see one another. The usual sumptuous fare at the Dalton Golf & Country Club was icing on the celebratory cake of fellowship and memory.
Teresa and I had the pleasure of sitting with my former schoolmates Hubert (and Janet) Cochran and Aaron (and Yvonne) Prater, as well as a retired teacher who was in the English department with my mother, Jerri Phipps, accompanied by her daughter, Cheryl Phipps. Jerri's husband, Tom, taught Georgia history in the eighth grade at Pleasant Grove Elementary, and was a Baptist and Methodist preacher through the years. We laughed and remembered, and it seemed we were supposed to be at the same table.
Our class president, Alan Foster, served as emcee and noted a lot of friendships were being renewed. Someone shouted, “There needs to be some apologies, too!” followed by a roar of laughter. Mine had already started.
In eighth grade at Pleasant Grove, I had welcomed new student Wayne Russell by kicking his feet out from under him while he was standing against one of those old upright radiators. After 51 years, I finally apologized — and he said he didn't even remember the incident. Later at North Whitfield, we became friends and even double-dated, with Wayne grilling out for all of us at his house. My former National Guard buddies and friends David McKamey and Darrell Ogles were also present and accounted for.
Several other teachers and coaches were at the reunion, including family friend Mary Smith, and teacher/coaches Gary Cochran, Brady Creel and A.C. McCullers, to name just a few. In the last couple of years, Gary sent me an old University of Chattanooga publication that had a poem in it by Dan Fowler. Fowler was the World War II veteran and NWHS teacher I never knew who gave a shot glass from Hitler's Alpine retreat to fellow teacher Geneva Trammell, who gave it to my mother to give to me. I have written about it and still have it.
My second mea culpa was to Coach McCullers. I congratulated him on his career — after coaching our Pioneer gridders he went on to Morrow High School and led a powerhouse girls basketball program, and also helped coach the football team to a state championship. I apologized to him for quitting the football team, and he waved me off.
“But look how things have turned out now, Mark,” he said, alluding to my brief testimony and prayer before our dinner. Coach McCullers is going to write a book about his 38 years in education, and he told me he would keep me apprised of its progress. (In retrospect, I should have apologized to Brady Creel, too, for all the grief I put him through when he later became our principal. Sorry, Coach; we got to talking about your star basketball player Tony Ingle, and the moment passed.)
My most relatable conversation was with Cheryl McKinney Crouch, who I last saw around 1998 at Prater's Mill during my first book signing. After high school, Cheryl attended Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens, Tennessee (where Teresa's father had matriculated years before when it was a two-year school) and attained her degree in English. While student teaching out of state and finding many of the kids in the high school, and their parents, were on drugs, she was dissuaded from the field of education.
After marrying, Cheryl and her first husband landed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, four years after I left in 1981. He was a Navy corpsman attached to a 2nd MarDiv (Marine Division) medical clinic, while Cheryl worked at the base's Marine Federal Credit Union. After getting injured, he was medically discharged and that shattered his dream of serving in the military, leading to a downward spiral and his eventual demise. Cheryl later remarried and after moving back to Dalton worked in banking and commercial real estate appraisal before recently retiring.
I realize her story is one of many that could be told of trials overcome and victories won by graduates in the Class of '73. In fact, I'm sure a book could be written! The most rewarding moment of all for yours truly was getting to thank my classmates who prayed for me 50 years ago — before I prayed for all of us that night.
God is still good. He allowed us to keep the coals burning as we enjoyed a grand evening.
