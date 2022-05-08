Outside a thrift store in Ellijay, the staff had rolled a book rack onto the sidewalk. As Teresa went inside to browse, I began to peruse the hard covers and paperbacks, paying no attention to another man already standing there. He sidled up next to me and stuck a book about fishing in my face and said something about the pictures of lures.
He then said, “You don't remember me, do you?” I looked up and exclaimed, “Billy!” and gave him a big hug. He laughed and reciprocated. It had probably been 30 years or more since I'd seen the man who gave me my first real job — finishing concrete. We caught up for a bit and his wife Cheryl came outside and was all smiles. I was thrilled to introduce them to Teresa.
That was a few years ago. My old boss, mentor and good friend Billy Raper died of stroke complications last week.
The first five years of my life, we lived with my grandmother on Hawthorne Street in Dalton. The Raper family lived across the street, and one of my earliest memories is when Billy came over and poured a small concrete pad around the back of our house. By the time I was a high school senior, I didn't care much for academics; boning up on the required classes, I finished a quarter early. My father got me a job with Billy when I was 17, and I learned real quick about hard work.
One might observe we were an interesting group of characters on that concrete crew. There was Red (because of his hair) whose real name I never knew; Eddie, a Black man who I watched closely to learn short cuts that make the work easier; Big Mike, who knew a lot more about concrete than me but nonetheless split the profits 50-50 when we did small side jobs; Sonny from Murray County and Hawkeye, whose irises and pupils had blurred and become indistinguishable after a lifetime of hard drinking.
Billy and his brother Wade, who also worked with us, had the reputation as a couple of tough hombres with their fists. But after Wade was shot and killed, it really got to Billy and he turned his life over to the Lord, eventually becoming a Baptist preacher. I saw a change in him, a softening. As I've mentioned before, when we got rambunctious and started cussin' and it looked like a fight was going to break out, Billy would say “Be nice!” and the scene would settle down.
He was born six days before the attack on Pearl Harbor and served in the Army before Vietnam got hot and heavy. Still, a man among men was he, and along with Cheryl had always been good to all of us and certainly prayed for our motley crew.
In my case, I'm sure the Lord told them to “bear down” because of all the trouble I was getting into, and they did. They finally convinced me to go to church with them one Sunday, and Billy preached a good message. But I wasn't ready, and the concern and disappointment in Cheryl's eyes was about more than I could bear. However, they didn't give up.
When I came in one day and told Billy I was going to work for the newspaper in Ellijay, he said with a smile and knowing look, “You'll be back.” He'd seen me leave before when the economy was bad and we were only working one or two days a week. I'd get a job in a carpet mill, but then come back to finishing concrete when times were better because I loved being outside, even though it was harder work.
Billy was right, in a way. I never returned to work for him, but in between stints at newspapers I parlayed my skills and went back to finishing concrete. At first it was just me and a helper, but eventually I taught a construction friend and his crew of white guys and Guatemalans how to do “flat work” (basements, driveways, etc.) instead of just pouring walls, and we made some money.
The foresight of my father, and Billy patiently teaching me a skill handed down to him by his father, helped me put food on the table for years. Billy loved to fish for smallmouth bass, but God called him to be a fisher of men. He actually had the stroke while he was preaching, so it comforts me to know he was called home doing what he loved. I know Dad has already been leading him to the best fishing holes in heaven (are there any bad ones?), and I'm pretty sure they don't need a book with lures in it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.