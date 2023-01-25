By his mid-20s, Eric Gullett had accomplished what many young American males would have deemed a dream life — a champion boxer with a black belt in karate, and an accomplished racer in motorcycles and snowboarding. And yet it wasn't enough, as his descent into alcoholism and drug use would attest.
My wife Teresa and I heard Eric's incredible testimony when we were invited to a Celebrate Recovery meeting late last year in another city. Wearing black horn-rimmed glasses and a flat-bill ball cap, he actually looked rather studious. However, his story is one of extraordinary thrills and even time spent in the late Larry Flynt's pornography publishing empire.
Eric grew up in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. His mother was a Christian but his father was a “hard man” — Vietnam vet, alcoholic, abusive, a man's man and truck driver who was only home on weekends.
“I was resentful because I became the surrogate man of the house, and when my dad came home all the roles were flipped upside-down and the chaos started,” he said to an audience in a makeshift church below a parking garage. “I wanted to be like my mom, wanted to be in church, but I just couldn't be good enough, I didn't measure up. I didn't understand grace. My efforts left me frustrated and it was a lot easier to be bad.”
Undersized in grade school and high school made him feel disadvantaged, and “added to that chip on my shoulder.”
“I pleaded with my mom to let me take taekwondo and karate classes when I was in grade school, and couldn't believe it when she said yes,” Eric recalled, relating he graduated with a black belt by seventh grade and started competing in tournaments. “I was winning the fighting (phase of competitions) but was getting disqualified by not abiding by the rules, and cried all the way home.”
Teenage issues sprang from misperceiving all his peers and their families “had it all together, but nothing could be further from the truth for us.” He took up boxing and it provided an outlet for his frustrations. Eric became a Golden Gloves champ and won the Kentucky state title. However, he was put off by the rigorous training that included having to get up and run before school started.
“A lot of kids my age were eating junk food and hanging out,” he said. “I was the only white kid in the gym, and saying I paid my dues would be an understatement. The guys were great, though, once I was accepted and we'd go out of state to tournaments … coming from a racially divisive area, that was a great lesson to learn early on in my life — honor, integrity and brotherhood. It was a special time.”
However, around age 15 Eric began drinking when he wasn't training for a fight, and almost died from alcohol poisoning from drinking excessively one night. After coming home drunk a couple more times, his parents told him if it happened again he was out of the house.
“That's pretty heavy for a 16-year-old,” he admitted. After his father was seriously injured in a brawl, his dad quit drinking and Eric became “the source of his anger … (because) he saw that I was going down the same path.”
After seeing American cyclist Greg LeMond win the Tour de France, Eric was inspired to take off pedaling on his older sister's Schwinn. He earned a spot on the Indiana University cycling team, became an all-star rider and went to the college nationals. He actually raced for the “Cutters” team in IU's Little 500 bicycle race (immortalized in the 1979 movie “Breaking Away”).
After graduating at 21, he went to work for an investment banking firm, but in the “epitome of success” by making money hand-over-fist, he became overweight and had taken up smoking. Disgusted with himself, he decided to pack up and move to Southern California and turn pro on the cycling circuit.
“My dad told me I was throwing my life away, and those were about the most hurtful words I'd ever heard … (when) I was the first kid from our family to graduate college,” said Eric. “Here I seemingly had life by the tail, but I was turning it down to go live this selfish dream.”
In the Golden State, he had a series of injuries that ended his cycling career.
“I got close to getting to the top, but not quite,” he remembered. “I've always set unrealistic expectations for myself … and that's something I still struggle with today — what does a successful person look like? Does he walk with integrity, in honor, have a good reputation? Are you a good husband, a good son? … (but) I had to get recognized in the world's eyes.”
However, because he couldn't get over the hump in pro cycling “bitterness began to creep in.” Eric went to work for one of his sponsors who produced equipment and apparel for the burgeoning action sports scene — including the X Games — where there was “a strong sense of rebellion in the counter-culture … and a bunch of lost souls just trying to find meaning in sports and music.”
His next athletic forays were in snowboarding and motocross racing.
“It wasn't like cycling and boxing because I could go out and party … and I had success in business, the ability to do both,” he said, noting he was the guy “everyone wanted to hang out with.”
In 2005, Eric crashed while coming down from a motocross jump and his femur slammed through his tibia, and he also suffered an ACL tear. Eric was life-flighted to a hospital and struggled for a week with blood clots before being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Before the life-threatening accident, his mother had visited and urged him to go see his “infamous” second cousin, Larry Flynt. Flynt's daughter called later and enlisted Eric's help in getting apparel into one of their new stores on Sunset Boulevard. He and a friend licensed the Hustler (magazine) name and in six months had sold $1 million in T-shirts.
Flynt had come to see Eric in the hospital every day after his injury and became a father figure. Eric recovered, but the next six years in the party lifestyle became a “perfect storm of anger, satire and rebellion, money, cars and power.”
“It was too much rope for a young man to have … (and) I questioned why I survived, did I have a purpose?” he said. “I can't race anymore, my body's a wreck and I've spent my whole life chasing these ghosts. I also felt like they kept moving the goalposts on me, so nothing was fulfilling.”
The era of pain-killing drugs had arrived, and Eric discovered oxycontin. Without an athletic pursuit, he began hanging out in bars and had “full accessibility to any medication I wanted. Booze was my drug of choice and pills helped with the hangovers.”
At his low point, he got a couple of DUIs and realized there was “no peace in any of this.”
Around this time, his mother called and told him his father had given his life over to Christ. Meanwhile, Eric was still in “a trail of wreckage.” After being court-ordered to rehab and not knowing what his next move was going to be after that, he called his mother and opened up about his lifestyle. She said, “Get out of California.” He flew to Cincinnati and drove through Kentucky all the way to Chattanooga, where he had a buddy who was into drag racing. He bought a house in the Scenic City and a dog named Memphis to keep him company.
A fence was needed for the dog. Wouldn't you know it — one day an evangelist who also installed fences rolled up in a pickup truck and screeched to a halt. He jumped out and told Eric they were going to go fishing and become best friends. And, oh yeah, he'd been a drug addict and kicked a $100,000 cocaine habit.
“I said, 'That's all great' but thought, what's wrong with this guy?” Eric said. “Let's just start with a fence. But he was the hands and feet of Jesus. He showed me love, he showed me joy and I didn't deserve any of it. He took me to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and NA (Naroctics Anonymous) meetings during the week … and he took me to Celebrate Recovery.”
Eric said he initially didn't understand CR — a Christian 12-step program modeled after AA — but was seeing people who looked fulfilled. He told his new best friend he didn't know what to do, and his friend replied there was only one thing he could do — “So I gave my life to the Lord.”
He began the 12-step recovery program, but it wasn't easy.
“It's one thing to get sober from drugs and alcohol, but getting sober from (having) money, profit and status is another,” he pointed out. He went to the bank to cash his last check from the Flynt empire, and with his tattoos and clothes the clerk told him he was “trash.”
Undaunted, he prayed, “God, I don't understand this but we're going to do it your way.” Now, he's still into cars by working in the after-market tire industry in another Tennessee city — and he's racing again with some success. And he made amends with his father before he passed away.
“Everything I did when I stepped out in obedience, God matched,” Eric testified. And Memphis was still on the job, too. When he took his pet in to get shots, he met the woman he would eventually marry.
When he spoke, Eric announced he was about to celebrate 15 years of being clean (from drugs) and sober.
“That vacuum, that hole (in us), we try to fill it up with different things,” he said. “I still struggle today, but today is more along the lines of performance-based acceptance and trying to make substitutions with the world for the things that I know God wants … no matter what race I've ever been in, or will ever be in, I've already had my victory in Christ. And no matter how much of a mess you've made out of your life or what you've done to others or others have done to you, it can all be covered in God's grace.”
To find a CR chapter, search “Celebrate Recovery near me” online.
