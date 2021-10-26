Mark Millican: A year of moments, bad and great

It was the best of times, and the worst of times. (Sorry, I couldn't resist that.)
Normally, people wait until the end of the year to reflect on the span that was. However, with the days in 2021 that have already passed for your humbled scribe, it feels like there needs to be an early accounting.
In some ways, it's been a typical and enjoyable year already, with lots of youth basketball, baseball and football games to attend and cheer on the grandsons. On the other hand, it sure seems there are more funeral homes to visit as we grow older, does it not? In retrospect, June seems to be the month where business began to pick up, so to speak.
On a Wednesday afternoon following a short nap that didn't come close to replenishing my lost sleep from the night before, Teresa drove us to a small-box store to pick up some items. I agreed to go in, but when I got out of her SUV the out-sized rear-view mirror and the same mirror on a jeep she parked next to formed a gauntlet I didn't care to squeeze my thick body through. All the windows in the jeep were down as I turned to go the other way.
Suddenly, out of nowhere, there was a loudly-barking and snarling pit bull in my face — well, two feet away — springing out of his crouch on the back seat. Startled doesn't begin to describe my instant anxiety, and I ducked and almost low-crawled between the cars to escape the angered cur whose space I evidently invaded. After gaining a clear place in the parking lot, I was just about to yell out my Sunday-school lesson when a woman standing in front of the store exclaimed, “I saw that! I saw that!”
No embarrassing words escaped my pie hole, and I stumbled in the door and ended up walking around the store three times before remembering my mission. In the midst of trying to regain jangling nerves, my wife's voice rang out through the retail establishment, “Whose dog is this?” I overheard some guy sheepishly explain his dog would never bite anyone but Teresa challenged him: “Well, he almost bit my husband!” You've never seen a guy get out of a store so fast as that owner of a public nuisance. My heart was still beating like a trip-hammer.
That unpleasant cardiac sensation resurfaced just a week or so later — as a matter of fact, two days before the Fourth of July. I was driving north on Highway 201 just past New Hope Middle School and coming up on the curvy intersection with Sonya Drive. Varnell residents and area law enforcement officers know the risky crossing well.
Abruptly, a car that had been waiting to get on 201 began to pull out into my lane. The south lane was open, so I veered into it, but to no avail. The young female driver kept coming, and only at the last moment saw her mistake. My right side collided with her passenger side, and it spun me sideways into an intersection that routinely sees 18-wheelers topping a hill to navigate the curve.
I was unhurt, but my cellphone had been knocked somewhere and couldn't be found to call 911. A woman who must have seen the wreck neared the scene and stopped her car. I made a motion of putting a phone to my ear and mouthed the words “Call 911” while pointing at the Sonya Drive sign.
Another woman in a big pickup truck with dualie tires on the back pulled up and blocked the road to protect me, got out and began to stop traffic. Later, I learned her name was Jennie — she said she couldn't not stop for someone with a Marine Corps license plate — and she became a Roadside Angel.
The young lady driving the other car was unhurt, just shaken up, and after police officers arrived and did their duty, including sweeping up the broken glass and plastic and giving her a ticket, I fished a New Testament out of my glove compartment and approached her for the second time.
I told her I wasn't mad at her, and was just glad she wasn't hurt. But my hands were still shaking so bad I had trouble leafing through the pages to the "Helps" section in the front of the little Bible. Jennie told me later there was another ticket lying on her seat from a traffic infraction, and officers confirmed they were familiar with the girl's erratic driving habits.
Well, here it is almost four months later and my truck still sits unrepaired. The other driver's insurance company — it's a synonym for “liberal” — decided to total out my truck, probably since it has 324,000 miles-plus on it. But I challenged their assessment; the Ford Ranger has sentimental value since it was purchased with money my late father left me.
The latest missive from the insurance company tells me it will be a few more weeks until the salvage title arrives and the body shop can have a pre-inspection done before they begin repairs. I'm thankful Larry's Body Shop in Ellijay has such a patient staff.
Autumn is shaping up nicely, though. A long-term project that began last February — writing profiles of the Whitfield and Murray County men who died in Vietnam — was finished earlier this month, and on the very last day of September we had a new addition to our family. Augustus Graham Vavonese, the 10th grandchild for Teresa and me, came into the world weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Since Teresa had flown up two weeks before to help keep older brother Rocco, 3, I drove up to Virginia a few days later.
All the tribulations and unsettling moments of the last few months vanished as I finally got to hold little Augie. Not only did I immediately fall in love, but the tension that had built up in my hands and heart through a lethal dog, a menacing car and incessant laptop work melted away.
He couldn't have come at a better time, and the spirit of Thanksgiving will reign once again — especially in a year of unusual moments.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
