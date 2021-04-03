Mark Millican: Ain't no grave

In the depths of the Great Depression, Claude Ely lay on a bed of illness up in Virginia. At age 12, he was tubercular when his family gathered around to pray for healing, knowing their plea might also serve as his entry through the pearly gates.
But it was not to be. According to legend, he burst into song and rendered the first performance of the lyrics he composed — while sick — known as “Ain't No Grave (Gonna Hold My Body Down).” Later, Claude became a country preacher. It was out of the valley of the shadow of death, however, that he brought forth one of the most hauntingly beautiful melodies in modern Christendom.
Claude, from Pucketts Creek, was not the first to record the song in 1941, but he did obtain a copyright in 1953. Called “the first Pentecostal Holiness recording artist,” Claude Ely and his signature anthem have influenced both sacred and secular music, historians note. Gladys Presley, the mother of Elvis, took her son to one of Claude's tent revivals, according to “A Nephew's Quest: Who was Brother Claude Ely?” aired by National Public Radio.
“Many Hollywood entertainers and musical artists have acknowledged their admiration and fascination for Brother Claude Ely,” the program noted. His Gospel Ranger radio program may be remembered by some who grew up decades ago in the Southeast.
Consider the rounds "Ain't No Grave" has made:
The tune was sung by actor Harry Dean Stanton in the 1967 movie classic “Cool Hand Luke,” played by Paul Newman, as he dug a grave.
A portion of the "Ain't No Grave" lyrics, “Meet me, Jesus, meet me / Won't you meet me in the middle of the air / And if my wings should fail me, Lord / Won't you provide me with another pair?" are duplicated in some recorded versions (including the one by Johnny Cash), and are also repeated in the traditional song “In My Time of Dying” performed by both Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin, according to Wikipedia.
Actor Robert Duvall performed "Ain't No Grave" in “The Apostle,” a movie where he plays the lead as a country preacher who commits murder and flees to another state to lead a revival among blacks and whites. By the way, Farrah Fawcett, Billy Bob Thornton and Billy Joe Shaver — who died last fall and whose song “Get Thee Behind Me, Satan” plays on local gospel station WLJA — also star in the film.
"Ain't No Grave" has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity due to the 2019 live recording of it (that can be found online) by Molly Skaggs with Bethel Church in California. Yet Skaggs, who appears to be a country girl who walked off a farm in Tennessee or Kentucky — barefooted, no less — sings her own lyrics in a strong, clear voice:
“Shame is a prison, cruel as the grave / Shame is a robber, who's come to take my name / Oh, love is my redeemer, lifting me up from the ground / Love is the power, where my freedom song is found ... Love is a weapon, gonna take my giants down / There ain't no grave gonna hold my body down.”
In the comments section of Bethel's performance on YouTube, one respondent notes Skaggs “sings with the authority of God's Holy Spirit.” Others were inspired as well:
“This song is so powerful for me, and I love it so much. I survived a suicide attempt three years ago where I ingested 120 (tablets) of phenobarbital. It took me five days to regain consciousness. My dad came in just in time before it was too late, before I would have been brain dead, or completely dead. All the firefighters, policemen, nurses and doctors said it was a miracle. Then I had no hope, but now today I do in Jesus Christ. I owe my life to him, and my dad said he saw in the spirit God blow breath back into me when my beats per minute went from 0 bpm to 1, and I gasped for breath after he tried countlessly shaking my lifeless body. God is so amazing, and today I have no more suicidal thoughts and I love my life! Praise the Lord for his goodness and I'm so grateful to be alive!”
“Lost my job yesterday. Sang his praise all yesterday and today, and there are already new doors open. God is all.”
“Funny, I've walked through heavy machine gun fire, had a couple try to shoot me through drywall where the gun jammed three times, and Jesus also got me through heavy sustained RAF (Royal Air Force) cannon fire where stuff was disintegrating on the road I was on, with the road being ripped up 4 feet off the bonnet of the car I was driving. Seems as though Jesus has another job for me. A wonderful song by a wonderful performer.”
“If this doesn’t play at my funeral, I’m not dying.”
Many celebrities have used "Ain't No Grave" as a song or story theme, and along with many of the rest of us, an inspiration. There's no way to know if the late Chuck Colson, of Watergate infamy — who penned the book “Born Again” after his incarceration and began a prison ministry — was ever moved by "Ain't No Grave." Be that as it may, as we approach this weekend of the most important date on the Christian calendar, we can note that he preferred not to call it Easter, but “Resurrection Sunday.”
So what's your story, or testimony, this Resurrection Sunday? There's no reason to dwell in the depths.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
