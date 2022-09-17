Antietam: Birds trilling, the aroma of fresh-cut hay, open spaces bordered by woodlines and distinctive stone monuments standing as silent sentinels in every direction you look.
All belie what happened here 160 years ago this Saturday.
You know going in that the battlefield at Antietam is synonymous with bloodletting — not the ancient practice of loosing blood from the body to release sickness and disease, but the flowing from veins and arteries ripped apart by minié ball, cannon shot and bayonet.
Yep, the hard kind.
Antietam was the single bloodiest day of the Civil War, and in our nation’s history — 23,000 Confederate and Union soldiers killed, wounded or missing after just 12 hours of “savage combat” on Sept. 17, 1862, according to the National Park Service. Incredibly, more than 3,000 artillery rounds from 500 cannon on the field were fired in each of those dozen hours.
“The Battle of Antietam ended the Confederate Army’s first invasion into the North and led President Abraham Lincoln to issue the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation,” the National Park Service states, adding that the president waited to release it until rebel forces left the field.
But why then?
Lincoln was shocked by the reports of the loss of life in both armies of our divided country, and “(threatened) to free all enslaved people in the states in rebellion if those states did not return to the Union by Jan. 1, 1863,” Library of Congress documents explain.
It seems that as some of us grow older, we become more interested in our history. Visiting Civil War battle sites never started out as a “bucket list” of things to achieve for yours truly, but having relatives in Virginia now makes it much easier. However, it does not ease the apprehensiveness and somberness that begins to grow while drawing near the killing fields of our forefathers. Many of us have been to Chickamauga, and perhaps Pickett’s Mill Battlefield just over an hour south of Northwest Georgia, or even Manassas, Lookout Mountain or Gettysburg, and know whereof I speak.
Yet Antietam was different, no doubt because of the heavy loss of life in such a short period. An observation tower provides excellent views of the countryside, including the gap in the mountains at Harpers Ferry and its scenic confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers 10 miles distant. Closer though, in fact almost right under the tower, begins the Sunken Road (made so by farm wagons continually plying the fertile soil) that was renamed Bloody Lane by the combatants.
In just more than three hours, from morning till early afternoon, 5,500 soldiers were killed or wounded there. Picket fences now hem in the sunken Bloody Lane, and visitors can walk down the length of it. Yet I couldn’t tread there, for it seemed to be sacred ground.
Walking outside the fence to an area where a couple of docents had set up canvas pavilions under a shade tree to beat the oppressive late-August heat, I walked down some stone steps right into the Bloody Lane. Looked left. Looked right. Envisioned hundreds of bodies piled one upon another in final, awful repose. Walked back up the steps. Solemnity, and pensiveness, don’t begin to describe it.
The blue granite monument memorializing Georgia Confederate soldiers placed on this Maryland soil has emblazoned “We sleep here in obedience to law; when duty called, we came; when country called, we died.” Terse, yet accurate and universal in its application to both blue and gray warriors on this day 160 years ago.
It was peaceful the next morning when we attended a Catholic Mass back in suburban Virginia. I expect liturgy in a Catholic church, and on this occasion it was most refreshing. The back-and-forth dialogue between the parish priest and congregants, with many allusions to Jesus Christ and requests for mercy and forgiveness of sins, made me realize I had never heard as many identical references in a Protestant church service.
A special guest from the St. Elizabeth Mission Society in upstate New York gave a brief message, in the same way any missionary making the rounds in the States will try to raise funds for their work. In this case, those mission fields are in Jamaica, Bolivia, Brazil and the USA, primarily ministering to the poor and desperate through food and medical sustenance along with the love of Christ. Somewhat alarming, though, was the report that the average age of these sisters-in-mission is 81 years old. Who will eventually carry on?
The lady from the Franciscan order who spoke to us also gave a moving testimony of being angry at a fellow worker years ago because she’d gotten offended, and then was lovingly confronted by a spiritual leader who told her if left unresolved the one-sided bone of contention would hinder her walk of faith. She told how, after prayer, that coming to the act of contrition and forgiveness — the central tenet of the Christian faith — allowed her to walk in freedom and grace once again.
We had driven a moving van with heirloom furniture and other items left by Teresa’s mother to my stepdaughter Rebecca near Washington. The day before Antietam she had taken us to Great Falls, a pocket national park on the Potomac. Views of the cascades were tremendous and calming, and I believe I could have taken it in for hours. However, one does not languish in thoughtful repose with 4-year-old Rocco and 11-monther Augie — you gotta keep moving.
Their dad Paul served as our battlefield driver and church host during the weekend. The visit was just a few days, yet impacted this scribe humbly.
At first glance, a battlefield that left thousands dead in the worst day of American history and an inspirational church service the morn following might seem disparate. However, each was highly memorable. Add to it the special treat of getting to spend time with family infrequently seen, and I’m ready to go back. Soon.
