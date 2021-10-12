Mark Millican and Bill Melton: 'Shooting the bull,' literally

One of the blessings of living in a family is discovering the God-given talents of clan members. Such was the case when I received some reading materials from one of Teresa's uncles, Bill Melton. Teresa's maternal grandmother died of tuberculosis when her mother was just a girl. My mother-in-law Charlotte Smith's father remarried, and his new wife had two sons, Bill and Jerry. Bill is the one who sent me his writings.
Bill grew up in Tennessee but made his way through a career to the St. Louis, Missouri, area, from where he sent the following story, "Shooting the Bull":
The term “shooting the bull” is generally understood to describe idle conversation, especially among men. This story is very different and isn't about conversation at all.
We only had a few acres of land where my father grew fruit and vegetables for our personal use, and the excess was sold for cash. There was always at least one cow to provide milk and butter for the family, so some of the land was devoted to growing hay for feed during the winter months.
The cow not only provided milk, but beef as well. This was an annual calf which was fed for several months and then slaughtered. But a cow can't produce a calf without being bred, which would mean feeding a bull for an entire year just to produce one calf — not economically feasible!
There are two other options besides having a bull on the farm year round. The second was artificial insemination administered on-site by a veterinarian; however, this was not foolproof and sometimes required multiple visits, each costing a substantial amount of money that my father couldn't afford.
The third option was to borrow a bull from a neighbor. For small farmers like my father, it wasn't unusual for several neighbors to share a bull. The owner of the bull didn't have to feed the animal while it was loaned to neighboring farms, and also had the services of the bull whenever the farmers returned it. This was a win-win for both parties and what my dad arranged annually whenever he needed our cow bred.
I was in my early teens when Dad had occasion to need the services of a breeder, and the one he borrowed was a tall, rangy black bull. The breed was called Black Pole, similar to an Angus but not as compact and beefy. He brought the bull home and turned it loose in the fenced pasture to graze with the cows. At first the bull seemed content in its new home, peacefully munching grass alongside the cows. This lasted a couple of weeks and there was peace on the farm.
The field adjoining the pasture was the hayfield with new succulent grass just beginning to appear. This field was adjacent to a highway and didn't have a fence; none was needed because the field was annually devoted to growing hay.
One day my dad called to me and pointed toward the hayfield. Right in the center of the emerald grass was the black bull, grazing contentedly on the lush vegetation. Let me remind you there was nothing to prevent the bull from walking out on the highway and getting hit by a passing vehicle. The liability of having the neighbor's bull killed on the highway was an urgent call to action, and both my dad and I ran toward the bull and herded it back toward the pasture, through a gate and safely inside the fenced area. So much for that, and we went back to whatever we were doing.
Things were quiet for a day or so, and then right in the middle of the hayfield again was the bull. We repeated the previous process and corralled the bull once more. The grass outside the pasture must have been far tastier than inside the fence, for this became almost a daily event. It had been a mystery how the bull was escaping the pasture until one day I happened to observe it casually walking up to the fence. Like a nimble deer, it effortlessly hopped over the top strand of barbed-wire strand with those long, rangy legs.
I soon grew tired of being the one to make the long walk across the field, getting the bull between the pasture fence and me, and herding it back through the gate. In fact, it seemed to be that the bull began to enjoy each event, almost like it was a game. I could approach within a few feet of him, wave my arms and he would stand there watching me. This alone was infuriating! Remember, I was a teenager and patience was not one of my strong points.
I've always had the tendency to go head-on at solving a problem, and this was no exception. I devised a plan, and retrieved a couple of 12-gauge shotgun shells from a box of ammunition, along with some rock salt my mother used to make homemade ice cream. I opened the end of both shells, removing and disposing of the bird shot inside and replacing it with the rock salt pellets. Then using a candle and match, I resealed the end of both shells and put them away for future use, never mentioning my plan to anyone — and especially my father.
The game with the bull continued almost daily, but I never commented or complained, satisfied to bide my time and await the opportunity to implement my plan of action. It came one Saturday afternoon when my parents went to town on some errand. I gracefully declined to accompany them, explaining I would rather stay home and finish a book I was reading.
They hadn't gotten out of sight when I retrieved my dad's single-barrel, 12-gauge shotgun, along with the two shells. I took them, and the book, to the front porch and sat down to read. The pasture was in plain sight and I opened the book, occasionally glancing hopefully toward the pasture. I didn't have long to wait until the bull took a hop over the fence and began to peacefully graze, blissfully unaware of what was in store for him.
Picking up the shotgun, I loaded one of the shells and stepped down from the front porch, striding toward the bull. Thinking back, the animal must have had some sense that something was amiss, for it kept raising its head and carefully watched me make the wide detour so it was between the fence and me. I then began my approach, just as I had numerous times before, shotgun held close to my side and the extra shell in my shirt pocket.
True to form, he stopped eating grass and raised his head to watch me approach. When I was only a few feet away, he turned and began to walk toward the pasture as usual. The only thing was the gate was still closed — also part of my master plan.
I kept pace with the bull, who was now beginning a slow trot toward the gate. I carefully gauged the distance, making sure not to get too close to him. All the time he kept looking back and matching my pace. He was perhaps 100 feet from the fence when I raised the shotgun and sent a load of rock salt into his rear end, resulting in a stricken bellow and him breaking into an immediate run toward the unopened gate.
Both of us now in a dead run, I reloaded the second shell and dropped to one knee while aiming at the bull. He was in full stride when he reached the fence and, just like the deer I previously described, leapt gracefully over the fence. My careful aim was ready for the split second I was looking for — his front legs rose over the fence, body following, with his rear legs and testicles exposed as he cleared the top of the fence. That's when I cut loose with the second shot, aiming squarely where he made his living.
He cleared the fence and landed on all four feet, only this time things were different. He emitted a series of agonizing bellows, dropping his head toward the ground and hunched over in pain. They say that physiologically a bull cannot throw up food, and that may well be the case. But I can attest to the fact he did everything possible to vomit his newly-eaten grass.
Watching him for a few minutes, concerned after the fact that I may have done some serious injury, he gradually settled down and began to move with slow caution around the pasture. He never took his eye off me, warily watching my every move from a safe distance. I casually hoisted the gun to my shoulder and walked back to the house to clean the barrel of any salt residue that might remain and cause rust.
My parents came home and found me reading on the porch, completely unaware of what had transpired in their absence. I never told either of them what happened, for it would have angered my father.
There is a postscript to the story: That was the last time the bull ever leapt the fence. He was content to remain in the pasture for the remaining couple of months before my father took him home. The bull ignored my father whenever he was in sight, but he always raised his head and carefully watched me for as long as I was around.
Now for those of you who may object to this story on the grounds of animal cruelty, I have a comment. Apart from being young and a little reckless in those days, living on a farm many decades ago was far different from today, as were our attitudes. I would never think of doing something like that today; I care for animals and would not intentionally hurt one, either domestic or wild. But perhaps it does point out the intelligence of animals and how quickly they learn.
A couple of times my dad mentioned how the bull no longer wanted to get out of the pasture, postulating that he must have grown content to stay in the field where he belonged. That evoked no response from me, other than perhaps a smile or two — which just goes to show that phrases can sometimes have several meanings, such as “shooting the bull.”
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
