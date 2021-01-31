Mark Millican: Avoiding the misery index

While doing research recently, I came across some untitled material that might be perceived as a “misery index.” Further searching possibly attributes the following "How to be Miserable" guidelines as close as I could get to psychologist and author Randy J. Paterson. So buckle your seat belt with pencil in hand and underline anything that applies. Here goes to ensure being miserable in life:
“Think about yourself. Talk about yourself. Use 'I' as much as possible. Expect to be appreciated. Be suspicious. Be jealous and envious. Be sensitive to slights. Never forgive a criticism. Trust nobody but yourself. Insist on consideration and respect. Demand agreement with your own views on everything. Sulk if people are not grateful for the favors shown them. Never forget a service you have rendered. Shirk your duties if you can. Do as little as possible for others.”
Synonyms for misery at thesaurus.com include “agony, discomfort, gloom, grief, hardship, heartache, sorry (and) torture.” A biblical synonym might be wretchedness, whose synonyms also consist of agony and grief. But for now, let's focus on gloom, whose similar words include “doldrums” and “malaise.”
Depressed yet?
The shorter days of winter and more inside habitation also limit our exposure to sunshine with its Vitamin D factor, which not only brightens our day but bolsters our immune system — and could even forestall the literal malaise that might lead to depression. (Disclaimer: Per usual, there is no attempt on the part of the writer to offer health-boosting advice in lieu of seeking out trained medical or behavioral professionals; I'm just pulling together tips that can easily be found online or in periodicals.)
Years ago I read somewhere there are two primary non-clinical remedies for depression, a state which one might surmise can be reached by the darksome road of misery (that may love company, but who wants to visit?). Exercise is one. A perhaps stereotypical perception of depression is the person who stays indoors, draws the curtains to keep the house dark — or sleep abnormally long hours — and thereby withdraws inwardly. Exercise, on the other hand, typically involves getting outdoors in the sunshine (think Vitamin D) and either walking, running, playing tennis, gardening, etc. — or going to a fitness facility. (Forget home exercise equipment. Unless you're incredibly disciplined, it just becomes something to throw or hang clothes upon.)
Then there's reaching outside yourself and actually attempting to help or encourage someone else during your own "downtime." The smile we often receive from the one we're trying to assist can be therapeutic both ways. There's something mutually positive that comes out of “bearing one another's burdens,” if I might use a scriptural phrase.
One other strategy could be to crack in half the Greatest Bestseller of All Time where the Psalms are found. Within those sometimes very brief chapters are passages that deal with every negative aspect of human life — and offer hope instead. How many lives have the Psalms saved? How many marriages? How many have been rescued from the detritus piles of broken hopes, dashed aspirations and dreams fallen into disillusionment?
Marta Zaraska, writing for the BBC, penned an article last month that studied the effects of volunteering and random acts of kindness. She is the author of "Growing Young: How Friendship, Optimism and Kindness Can Help You Live to 100."
“In one study in California, participants who were assigned to conduct simple acts of kindness, such as buying coffee for a stranger, had lower activity of leukocyte genes that are related to inflammation,” Zaraska writes. “That’s a good thing, since chronic inflammation has been linked to conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, heart disease and diabetes.”
As well, there are “countless” other examples of the “positive health effects” of both kindness and monetary donations. For instance, grandparents who regularly babysit their grandchildren “have a mortality risk that is up to 37% lower than those who don’t provide such child care,” according to the BBC article. “On the other hand, spending money on others rather than for your own pleasure can lead to better hearing, improved sleep and lower blood pressure.”
But aren't we in the middle of a pandemic, when helping others in close proximity and giving out of what may be near-empty coffers would be inadvisable or almost impossible? Here's how others have handled the former, according to anecdotal evidence provided by Zaraska.
Almost half of Americans have checked on their elderly or sick neighbors.
In Germany, the coronavirus crisis has pulled people closer together. For example, while in February 2020 as many as 41% said that people did not care about others, this figure was down to just 19% by early summer.
Also in the area of “pandemic kindness,” Americans and Australians have left teddy bears in their windows to cheer up children. A French florist, Murielle Marcenac, placed 400 bouquets on cars of hospital staff in Perpignan.
Undoubtedly, we have seen or read of dozens if not hundreds of other examples here and abroad.
Zaraska concludes that acts of volunteering and kindness can not only warm our hearts, “it can help them stay healthy for longer, too.” Those in quarantine situations are probably spending more time reading. The Psalms were mentioned, and some may be praying more as well. I'll leave you with another story I ran across.
A 5-year-old boy was saying grace at supper and prayed, “Dear God, thank you for these pancakes ...” After he finished, his mother asked him why he thanked the Lord for pancakes when they were having chicken.
The little boy smiled and said, “I just wanted to see if he was paying attention tonight.”
When we're sincere, God is always paying attention.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
