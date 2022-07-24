Emily was born with a congenital heart defect known as hypoplasty “right-heart syndrome,” a fancy way of saying she only has half of her heart, the left half. She had her first open-heart surgery at five days old and her fifth and last open-heart surgery in 2018. Emily had a feeding tube installed in her stomach at three months of age, and was unable to eat anything solid until she was four years old. The feeding tube was finally able to be removed in 2017, when she was 12.
These days, Emily is a “beautiful, loving, caring 16-year-old, full of life,” according to Allen Quandee, a member of several woodturning clubs in the region. Those groups of woodworkers have made unique wooden bowls with matching lids to hold Emily's and other children's “Beads of Courage,” given when a child experiencing cancer or another serious illness makes it through steps in their therapy and healing process.
“But that's only part of Emily's story,” Quandee related during a presentation to the Kiwanis Club of Gilmer County. “By 2017, she'd collected close to 1,000 beads one at time. The beads tell the story of her early life, enduring treatments, being poked with needles and (going through) surgeries other than the open-heart procedures.”
Beads of different colors signify procedures the kids go through — black beads for “pokes” with a hypodermic needle or port access, yellow for sleepovers in the hospital, a “glow in the dark” yellow bead for radiation treatments and a white bead for chemotherapy sessions or challenges with medications. Acts of Courage, or “Milestone” beads — which are made of glass and are donated to the program by an artist — allow the child to pick their act or milestone just accomplished.
When the child completes their treatment program, they receive a “Purple Heart glass artist bead,” said Quandee, his voice becoming emotional. Today there are 400 hospitals around the world in the Beads of Courage fold, and around 100,000 beads are needed each year in the program. Quandee first became aware of Beads of Courage in 2016 when he attended an American Association of Woodturners (AAW) National Symposium in Atlanta.
“I then met someone who had beads but didn't have a place to keep them or display them,” he said. “At that point, it became personal to me.”
When a child enters the Beads of Courage program, they are given a string, beads that make up their name and a bag for those beads. AAW teamed up with Beads of Courage by having its members “turn” bowls (on a lathe) with lids for the children, because it's easier for them to play with their beads and display them out of bowls.
Quandee said he and another woodturner, Tim Mehling, had the “unique privilege” of being present when bowls were presented to a few families with sick children.
“Normally, we don't get to know who receives these bowls and the bags because of all the (healthcare) laws and restrictions of the hospitals … (and) we won't know the conditions of the kids or who they are, or how bad their situations may be,” he said. “But for me at least, and I think Tim would agree, they were truly moving experiences seeing the joy and emotional responses on the children's and parents' faces. Every time a bead is given, courage is honored, suffering is alleviated, resilience is strengthened and the experience of human caring (becomes) a village.”
Each child has validation that what they have endured is recognized by their parents, doctors, nurses, friends and other human beings. For Emily, the “most important story” the beads tell is of her strength to fight for life, courage to face the unknown and her faith in God to see her through, Quandee continued.
“The bowl and beads are her prized possessions, not only for her but for her family,” he pointed out. “When I gave Emily that bowl, she latched onto me — and I didn't think she'd ever let go.”
The bowls and beads can be notably cherished by the parents.
“It's especially true if their child has lost a battle with illness or a condition,” Quandee said. “I have heard in some cases the bowls have become an urn for the child who lost their life.”
On Tuesday, Quandee delivered 12 unique polished bowls and 50 caringly-sewn bead bags to the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital in Atlanta. It will be one of the best days of the year for him and the woodturning clubs he represents.
Note: The participating Apple Ridge Wood Turners in Ellijay and the Etowah River Wood Turners in Canton have Facebook pages, and the Tri-State Wood Turners of Chattanooga has a website. A nonprofit, Beads of Courage has a Facebook page and web presence where donations can be made to help sick children receive their beads.
