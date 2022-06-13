The book’s subtitle reads thus: “Randy Morgenson was legendary for finding people missing in the High Sierra … Then one day he went missing himself.”
The book by Eric Blehm, whom I mentioned a few weeks ago as writing “Fearless” about a Navy SEAL killed in action, was ordered after I read about it on his book jacket. The main title is “The Last Season” and tells the story of how Morgenson became a veteran high country ranger who spent more than 30 summer seasons in California’s high country. It’s full of high adventure and intrigue.
Here’s a snippet from a San Francisco Chronicle review: “(The book chronicles Morgenson’s) mysterious disappearance in California’s unforgiving Sierra Nevada — mountains as perilous as they are beautiful ... Blehm’s masterful work is a gripping detective story interwoven with the riveting biography of a complicated, original and wholly fascinating man.”
After the online “book bots” noticed my transaction, they offered up “Missing in the Minarets: The Search for Walter A. Starr Jr.,” another gone-missing story about an experienced mountaineer who was climbing solo and fails to show up at the appointed date. Set in the same mountain range, it’s another era — the 1930s and the heyday of early rock climbing and mountaineering in the days before high-tech gear and communication. With mentions of photographer Ansel Adams being a climber himself and compatriot of these mountain souls, the book contains some stunning black-and-white pictures of the dragon-toothed Minarets range and surrounding glaciers and lakes.
I’ll not spoil the books by revealing their endings. Suffice to say, if you like the mountains and adventure, with detective-like storytelling, you’ll want to snag these two. For those who have hiked the area, there are frequent mentions of the John Muir Trail.
Two more books I finished up during our recent jaunt to St. Simon’s Island were “This Rock” by Robert Morgan and “Protect and Defend” by the late Vince Flynn.
A note here about the two different types of literature I learned as an English major (and in this case both of the books just mentioned are fiction). First, there’s escapist lit that allows the reader to be carried along on a flight of fancy, so to speak, as in Flynn’s book about a potential nuclear confrontation between Iran, Israel and the U.S. What’s amazing is its believability, and Flynn’s knowledge of the military and espionage are eye-opening.
The other category is interpretive literature, where the reading makes one think of deeper issues. Such is Morgan’s book, which is set in North and South Carolina in the 1920s. Between the adventure and drama I was wondering how it would get there; however, the closing chapters were well worth it. Best yet, the characters speak like we do — substituting “was” for “were” and “seen” for “saw.” As well, “knowed” for “knew” and “don’t” for “doesn’t.” To further obliterate the King’s English, there’s plenty of “ain’ts” in there as well, although some dictionaries now actually define the preferred Southernism for “isn’t.” (Yeah, I know ain’t is used all over America now, but it’s native to our Southeast. At least, that’s my story ...).
As I write this I’m reminded of a gracious local Southern lady who passed last week. Beth Bice was the daughter of Howard Perry, and the mother of Barbara Leslie, whose husband Jim is both one of my employers and a true friend. When I first moved to Ellijay in 1986, or some time in the next year, I enrolled in a Precepts Bible study course taught by Beth. It was on the Book of John, and was attended by mostly married church ladies.
One evening I asked Beth about a verse in John 3, “The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear the sound of it, but cannot tell where it comes from and where it goes ...” She told me not to read anything metaphysical into it, but that it was more like a metaphor. I’ve never forgotten that, and her love of the Bible motivated me to study further and recommend it to others through the years.
In fact, decades later I mentioned reading the Bible would make one’s life go better, and a couple of weeks later a lady in church spoke up and said she’d done just that and it was working! It’s one of those things you just have to find out for yourself.
I’ll land this reading column with some revelations from “This Rock” toward the end, spoken by the main character Muir:
“We show our love through little things.
“For it is goodness that will be remembered. The wrongs men do pass away like last year’s frost. The good they do is repeated and remembered.
“He (Moody, his brother who was killed) taught me that we can learn from our mistakes, that we can grow to act on the better part of our natures, that we can change and learn to forgive, that we can go beyond our failures.
“But maybe even harder than learning from our mistakes is learning to forgive. It’s easy to say ‘Forgive and forget.’ But how often do we really do it, especially if we feel wronged while we’re in the right? ...
“For nothing makes life sweeter than knowing its shortness. Nothing gives the days more savor than knowing they will end.”
It’s just a sampling of the unique Southern prose in this book, and some thoughts with which Beth Bice would undoubtedly agree.
(Note: Speaking of lives and books, a compilation of the profiles of the men from Gilmer, Murray and Whitfield counties who died in Vietnam is almost on the press. Lord willing, a book will be out sometime this summer.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.