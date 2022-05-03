Those who work in the journalism trade call it “getting ink in your blood,” i.e., it's a way to say you just can't stay away from newspapers (even if you're semi-retired). A side benefit of this benign affliction for your humble scribe is I get to read community news and features from other areas since the Times-Courier in Ellijay takes part in a “newspaper swap” program.
On a weekly basis, I can scan our sister papers, the Cherokee Scout in Murphy, North Carolina, and the News Observer in Blue Ridge, and in South Georgia the Blackshear Times and the Metter Advertiser, which still runs the late Michael Guido's “Seeds from the Sower” sermonettes that went around the world from a burg that's not much more than a signpost en route to the Emerald Isles.
I have an online subscription to my hometown newspaper, the Dalton Daily Citizen, and often pick up a copy of the Chatsworth Times when we pass through that fair city. It was an op-ed piece in the Pickens County Progress of Jasper, however, that really piqued my interest. With the headline “Want your children to succeed? Raise them in church,” who wouldn't be intrigued?
The opinion piece starts with a supposition based on reporting by the New York Times, no less: “Teenage boys from working-class families who were regularly involved in their church and strongly believed in God were twice as likely to earn bachelor’s degrees as moderately religious or nonreligious boys.”
Whoa. Wait, there's more.
The Times cited a study that followed the lives of 3,290 teenagers and found that American men are “dropping out of college in alarming numbers.” All but one very specific group was affected — boys from working-class families who grow up religious. Ilana M. Horwitz, an assistant professor of Jewish studies and sociology at Tulane University and the author of "God, Grades and Graduation" found that religion offers teenagers different things depending on their social class.
“Those raised by professional-class parents, for example, do not experience much in the way of an educational advantage from being religious,” Horwitz posited. But teenage boys from working-class families who were “regularly involved in their church and strongly believed in God were twice as likely to earn bachelor’s degrees as moderately religious or nonreligious boys,” she found.
Horwitz said religious boys are not any smarter, but religious involvement can “buffer working-class Americans — males in particular — from despair.” Among working-class men, Horwitz found “fewer than one in five completes college.”
College enrollment rates during the past decade are declining, according to articles in both the Wall Street Journal and the Atlantic, a change almost entirely driven by men, the Progress notes. Women are now much more likely to enroll in college than men, and the gender gap widened significantly in 2020. At our own state’s flagship educational institution, the University of Georgia, in 2020 there were 22,890 women enrolled and just 16,256 men. And the recently released study found that among male students, those who are religious stayed in college more often than nonreligious men.
“Certainly college is not the only path to success, but that research shows that putting your kids in the right group of peers does help them down the road,” the Jasper periodical continued. “Church membership is good for teens. Along with connecting them with God, membership in any of our local churches can foster friendships and provide teens with opportunities to make a difference in not only their lives, but also the lives of others.
"Being involved in church youth activities offers good life lessons, role models and support, especially during those teen years. Many of our local churches put a lot of emphasis in their teen programs and that is an asset we hope more parents (even those who may not be believers themselves) will take advantage of for their kids.
“When teen drama rears its ugly head, or a girlfriend breaks their heart or they struggle with school and a job, the church youth leaders and its members can offer support."
A September 2020 Pew Research Center report found that U.S. teens take after their parents religiously. Most U.S. teens (ages 13-17) share the religious affiliation of their parents, the survey found. And on the whole, U.S. teens attend religious services about as often as their parents do: 44% of U.S. teens say they go to religious services at least once a month, almost exactly the same as the share of their parents who say they attend monthly (43%).”
Progress Editor Dan Pool gave permission to excerpt from the op-ed and asked me to make sure I recognized that the whole staff pitched in on its writing. Kudos to the newspaper staff in Jasper for picking up on this study, and putting together these words that are encouraging to parents — and which could possibly further the education of their children.
