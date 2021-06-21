Mark Millican: 'Corruptacy' offers forensic financial adventure

While going through his father's keepsakes that included case file notes, Don VanLandingham got an idea.
“My dad was a career FBI agent, and he retired to Hilton Head Island and became the first attorney on Hilton Head, way back in the early 1960s,” said VanLandingham, a longtime Ellijay resident. “When the murder of the three civil rights workers happened in Mississippi in 1964, Dad was contacted by NBC News because they were being sued by county officials in Philadelphia, Mississippi.
“Dad was hired to do an investigation, and after he died I got his notes and looked at them and thought, 'Man, that would really make a good book.' So I sat down and wrote a book — I didn't know half what I was doing.”
The book with its frightening title "Drawn Into Hell" was published in 2010 and “a few copies sold,” my old friend probably understated. He elaborated on the plot.
“It's about the people of Philadelphia in Mississippi,” said Don, who has been retired from his career as an accountant and forensic investigator of finances since 2000. “They were drawn into this thing by a desire to want to maintain their old way of life. Now as I understand it, they've changed radically since then. There are black councilmen in city government and everything. But that was my first experience in writing.”
Many years before his venture into writing books, Don said he was asked by two Gilmer County commissioners to forensically investigate the finances of the county, and he uncovered three instances of misappropriation of funds. Most of the players in that drama have passed away now, he noted.
For awhile, Don, now 87, told me he was content to enjoy retirement, fishing at his mountain home and enjoying time with his wife, Linda, who also retired as a successful businesswoman. Then the coronavirus changed everything in 2020.
“I didn't do any more writing at all until the pandemic,” he revealed. “But here I am retired, and what am I going to do? Sit around and waste my life away? Do crossword puzzles? I'm not very good at that. So I just decided — and I was thinking about all the experiences I had as a forensic accountant — to use the cases I had worked on to formulate the book. Of course, I embellished on that a tremendous amount.”
The new book, "Corruptacy," was published last month.
“It's a book that is based on fact, but embellished a lot,” Don reiterated.
Christopher Anderson, a reviewer for Readers' Favorite, writes an online synopsis: “Jeffrey Cordell Allan … is an investigative forensic accountant working for a governmental department with the acronym EOUST — Executive Office of United States Trustees — when he is given a case … to investigate possible fraud and corruption in bankruptcy cases and their trustees. When Jeffrey finds a number of irregularities, he has no idea how far-reaching the corruption goes, and what he discovers … is linked to Mafia-like organizations and to high officials in government.
“Don VanLandingham has a very clever and precise way of writing a story about things most people have no knowledge of, but he explains it very well. He makes what could be a boring subject of a 'bean counter' (accountant) into a very exciting story that involves corruption, murder, kidnapping and the threat of death, all woven in … the story moves at a fast pace that keeps you wanting to know more.”
Don was asked about the themes seemingly jerked from the headlines of our times, especially with corruption in high places.
“The thing I had to deal with in real life, and I devoted a chapter to depicting that in the novel, was the ego of some of the appointed officials I had to deal with,” he said. “They wanted to throw their weight around, and I really was asked to falsify some of my reports in order to make them look good, and I didn't do it. I kinda fell out of favor with some of them when I didn't do that, as you can well imagine … I thought of that in the plot, that it might make some interesting reading. So that's what I used.”
When asked about the “Helen, Georgia, angle” in a novel that travels from Washington, D.C., to Amarillo, Texas, to San Francisco, Don replied, “I knew that was going to come up — why didn't I use Ellijay? The thing that intrigues me about Helen, besides being a fishing hot spot, is that Ellijay stands at the foothills of the mountains, and Helen is right in the middle of it. And I wanted some place in the middle of the mountains.”
I asked Don about the character of Rebecca, the wife of protagonist Jeffrey Allan, and how she appears to be a lodestar for him in the novel.
"I've changed a lot since Linda and I have been married,” he said, turning reflective. “She brought me out of a deep despair because of my failures of being a husband before that, and I owe what I am today to God working through her. I tried to mirror that to Jeffrey.”
He leaned on others in his close circle, as well.
“One of the most important elements of 'Corruptacy' is the contribution of my friends, Leland and Margie Fay,” Don told me. “As I would complete a chapter I would send it to them. They would try and 'dress up' the characters so they would be more interesting. Lee is a retired attorney, so he also kept me on track when the book delved into legal issues. While I didn't use all of their suggestions, those I used certainly added to the readability of the novel.”
Despite the embellishing, Don said the first two chapters of the book — when a woman holds up a bank to pay an attorney a $3,500 retainer to “get her out of trouble” — are entirely true.
“That's how it happened,” he said with a laugh.
Don would be the first to admit he's neither Pat Conroy nor Lee Child, but I hope he writes another book soon. For now, "Corruptacy" and "Drawn Into Hell" can both be purchased online through amazon.com, and "Corruptacy" also through barnesandnoble.com. He's still mulling a possible local book signing.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
