Malachy McCourt in his book “Danny Boy: The Legend of the Beloved Irish Ballad” pays homage to the song that appears to pull on heartstrings the world over, written about in this space just before St. Patrick’s Day:
“While ‘Danny Boy’ will always be touted as an Irish ballad, it was truly the product of many different worlds meshing together … (the song) had a profound effect on people from all corners of the world, a trait it shares with the truest of any work of art.”
Yes, that’s from the column about “How we (the Irish) stole the Brits’ song.” Yet it bears repeating, because it’s true. Several people responded to the piece about “Danny Boy,” enough so that it was felt a follow-up column would be appropriate (and they gave permission for their responses to be publicized). The comments came from people all around the South primarily, including Dalton, but it was Ellijay respondent Jackie Walsh’s memorable comments that were saved for last. You’ll see why.
Vivian Armstrong: “One of my favorite songs ever! It will always bring tears to my eyes!”
Steve Hall: “The Irish stole ‘Danny Boy,’ and we stole ‘Yankee Doodle!’” (Now there’s a column for another day!)
Jim O’Mahoney: “Since you are on the subject, Bushmills (Irish Whiskey) is distilled in Northern Ireland, so it’s pretty much British too … I am Irish, both my parents were off the boat. The Irish, particularly of my parents’ generation, do not think much of the British, and for good reason. Those northern nine counties of Ireland are still governed by England to some degree (Bushmills’ distillery being in County Antrim). There are lots of other good Irish whiskeys, though, haha — Jameson, Powers, Dead Rabbit, etc.”
Donna Monge: “My family is Scots-Irish (my grandmother was a McMillan who married a McMullan) and my dad sang both ‘Danny Boy’ and ‘The Bonnie, Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond’ to me as a child. As a young adult in a musical family, ‘Danny Boy’ was a song I sang that (English or not) spoke to something Irish deep down inside me as from ages past, so there has to be a strong connection somewhere. Maybe some of the author’s ancestors were Irish transplants!”
Ron Crick: “My maternal grandmother was a Holloway, which is an English/Irish name dating back to 1273. I’ve only been able to trace her lineage to her father, Jonathan Jahue Holloway (1847-1925), who is buried at Deep Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. My own DNA revealed that I’m 47% Scottish.”
Ann Ogle Bradley: “This is excellent news as I feel I must be Irish!”
Jackie Walsh: “I wanted to share with you a fond memory of ‘Danny Boy’ that still makes me melancholy. I married a wonderful Jewish lady and I was an Irish Catholic boy. Our marriage was a traditional Jewish wedding with the rabbi and all the ceremony, and we danced the horah (a circle dance). At the end of the horah, they asked everyone to be quiet. My wife’s Great-Uncle Harry was easily 80-plus years old and lived in a nursing home. But he stood with help and sang ‘Danny Boy’ ‘a cappella’ and there was not a dry eye in the place. It was the best wedding present a person could ask for! That, folks, is my fondest Irish memory.”
Obviously, after listening to ‘Danny Boy’ some believe they may have a drop or two of Emerald Isle blood running through their veins. Whether it’s true or not doesn’t matter — just like Irish blessings, they’re meant for all. So in closing, be blessed ...
“May you get all your wishes but one, so you always have something to strive for.”
“If God sends you down a stony path, may he give you strong shoes.”
“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft on your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”
Erin go bragh!
