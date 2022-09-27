For sports-oriented teenagers who grew up during the “Pistol” Pete Maravich era of college and pro basketball, it was a dream come true. A standout point guard with LSU, the Pistol had been taken by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA draft, and my best friend Rick Carter and I were going to see him play live.
It wouldn't have been possible without Rick's mother, Louise Carter.
Back then, the Hawks didn't even have their own arena. They played in the old Alexander Memorial Coliseum, home of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets cagers. I don't remember what the exact date was, but evidently it was early in the season. Every time the Hawks got on a 2-on-1 or 3-on-1 fast break with Pistol Pete handling the ball, he'd dribble down court and then pass the ball behind his back or between his legs. His teammates, unfamiliar with his “ball wizard” style of play, would not be ready and the pass would go out of bounds.
The crowd loved it anyway, despite the lost points.
A few years later, Rick's older brother Gary became my best friend. I'd done some guided rock climbing in Northeast Georgia and North Carolina, then purchased a “kernmantle” rope (which stretches well in event of a fall), some tubular nylon straps and a few carabiners. With other friends Charlie Edmond and Ed Hade, we scrambled up Rocky Face Mountain on the side overlooking Crow Valley and rappelled down the cliffs.
Gary and I went back later and did some “bouldering” without a rope and almost got in a bad hum. One might say we nearly extended ourselves past the point of extraction, and the only way out was down. We likely wouldn't have killed ourselves unless our head hit a rock, but broken bones were a certainty. Very slowly we eased out of there.
In hindsight, I can imagine Louise calling my mother — or vice versa — and sharing that our sons were going rock climbing on the mountain and it was time to pray. Louise passed away last week, and I'm sure that wasn't the only phone call.
By the time I was a frequent visitor to the Carter household, Louise's husband Bradley had been sidelined from work by illness. (He eventually passed away in 2007 just a few weeks after my own father died.) And even though I was the one of the three sons who got into the most trouble with the law — with my name in the daily paper for arrests and court appearances for illegal substances and drinking — they never told me to quit coming around. I was just accepted as “one of the boys.”
Louise and Bradley fed me and cautioned all of us to be careful when going out to wherever we were going. They had no idea where, and oftentimes we didn't either. Bradley, a former policeman, knew exactly what we were capable of getting into and was matter-of-fact about it. Louise was beautiful inside and out and had a sweet Christian character that probably prayed us through when we weren't even aware of it.
She had struggled in recent years, sometimes not knowing her own sons when they went to visit her in a nursing home. But just last week, Gary told me he asked his mother if she was ready to go meet Jesus, and in a moment of lucidity she recognized him and nodded her head yes. Well, she made it, and there's no doubt in my mind she's praying for the boys still. It's because she knows I still consider Gary and Rick Carter two of the best friends I've ever had.
