Mark Millican: Fall color where the waters tumble

From our vantage point, it looked as if he was casting a line straight into the creek bank. He'd been flinging his bait out into the stream and slowly winding it in, jerking the rod tip now and then, but with no success. There must be a pool under those rhododendron, I thought as we stood above him on the observation deck of Tumbling Waters Nature Trail in Ellijay.
The angler, who had on a Navy Seals T-shirt and a ball cap with indiscernible markings above the bill, sensed our presence after a few moments and looked up to wave. We did the same, since the sound of rushing water would drown out any spoken communication such as “Catching any?” Besides, there wasn't a stringer of fish in sight.
His britches were rolled up slightly and he had on water-wader shoes. Evidently, he had crossed the wooden trestle-like bridge downstream and followed a fishing trail before crossing the watery cascade that dissected a rock shelf at several points.
Suddenly, his rod bent double and began twitching violently. It seemed a good-size trout was on the other end of that filament. He moved the rod, which looked like an Ugly Stik with a Mitchell open-face reel — because there was no room for the whip and whorl of a fly rod — back and forth, trying to coax his prey out of the deep.
Then just as quickly, the rod straightened and the line went limp. He looked up at me, and I smiled and moved my head from side to side. He did the same — the big one had gotten away. He pulled out a pair of needle-nose pliers to re-bend his hook.
The fisherman was just one vignette of an autumn Monday when several day hikers plied the shady path at Ridgeway Boat Ramp on Carters Lake. Although there were several cars in the parking lot, we had a picnic lunch at one of the tables overlooking the reservoir and felt neither crowded nor bothered by noise. People were meandering on and off the trail; most were couples or families with children, including a few leashed dogs.
We've enjoyed this short trek for years now, although it does seem as time goes by someone is somehow making the going steeper. There are short stretches of uphill and downhill as you get closer to the bridge and the deck. However, the most enjoyable experience of this trail is the noise of the shallow and benign whitewater. Faintly, you can hear it in the distance as you draw near, then as you top one rise and start down another, it fairly assails the ears.
In a good way, of course. Unlike the Talking Rock Nature Preserve with just a back section where you can't hear too-busy Highway 515, this footpath is more serene. Save for your bootsteps, it's almost silent until you top that knoll and then “Bam!” you understand the tumbling waters moniker.
It's while meandering through the glades above the waterway that all senses become involved. When we hiked it recently, the leaf color was beginning to make a play, so I'm sure by now the close-knit woods are vibrant. The slight smell of decay is not overwhelming, a reminder that much of the flora in the forest is coming to its seasonal demise and well-earned slumber of dormancy.
If you've got 2-4 hours to kill and don't want a longer 4.7-mile hike on the Amadahy Trail at Woodring Branch in Murray County, Tumbling Waters is a great place to do it. Take Highway 411 South from Chatsworth and turn left at the Marathon gas station/convenience store in Ramhurst. Follow Old Federal Road South, then continue on Highway 76 up the mountain toward Ellijay. Go around 9 miles to Penland's Apple House and go right at the Carters Lake sign (this is locally known as the Ridgeway Boat Ramp road).
But first stop and get an apple or two for snacks, of course, but just remember — this trail is so short and moderately easy you'll have to hike it twice to work off a fried pie.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
