As a cub reporter for the Ellijay Times-Courier in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, I had occasion to visit the homes of senior men and women for interviews. Whether it was for a feature story about a combat veteran or just an interesting life, oftentimes there was a photo or portrait of the same individual in a living room or den — our 32nd president of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Initially, there was a general unawareness on my part of why FDR was so respected and almost idolized by these older adults. However, when I became interested in one of the “alphabet agency” programs he established — the Civilian Conservation Corps — my research revealed the answer. Many of that era felt that without Roosevelt’s leadership in the most trying economic period of our republic, the Great Depression, they may have come close to starving.
Recently, I’ve learned much more by poring through “Leadership in Turbulent Times” by eminent presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. The 2018 book actually distinguishes the leadership styles of four of our presidents, the others besides FDR being Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson. Most importantly, the tome shows how upbringing and early crises in each man’s personal and political life prepared him for the specific national dilemma and/or potential catastrophe he had to face.
Ninety years ago in 1933, the country was still wallowing in the Depression. In fact, “panic was in the air,” Goodwin reports FDR’s incoming Cabinet member Harold Ickes saying. In her research, the author uncovered the “frightening, terminal stage of the Great Depression … (and) nowhere was a safety net in evidence.” In other words, neither welfare, food stamps nor Social Security existed. If you didn’t live on a farm that could produce food, out of work meant out of income and out of food — except for a soup line and, if lucky, a piece of bread.
“For millions of people, such hard times were reckoned as end times … the pulse of the nation could hardly be detected,” Goodwin notes of the apocalyptic sense of not just unease, but potential Armageddon.
However, in stepped FDR, who became known as “Doc.”
“Doc Roosevelt knew at once that three lines of attack were necessary,” Goodwin writes. “First, the feelings of helplessness, impotence, dread and accelerating panic had to be reversed before any legitimate recovery could commence; then, without delay, the financial collapse had to be countered; and finally, over time, the economic and social structure had to be reformed.”
White House aide Robert Sherwood is credited with stating, “No cosmic dramatist could possibly devise a better entrance for a new president — or a new dictator or new messiah — than that accorded to Franklin Roosevelt.” Sherwood, Goodwin points out, “aligned himself with those who believe that a leader is summoned to the fore by the needs of the time.”
Which leads one to ask, was it Providence that FDR was stricken with polio a dozen years earlier and committed himself to a brutally-sustained physical, mental and moral regimen to will himself to walk again and appear confidently before the public? Still, one of the greatest leaders of our country knew he needed help. Goodwin explains what happened on not only his inauguration day, but the ambitious "First 100 Days" of his presidency:
“Early that Saturday morning, accompanied by his entire Cabinet, staff, family and friends, Roosevelt attended a special prayer session at St. John’s Episcopal Church. ‘A thought to God is the right way to start off my administration,’ he told them. ‘It will be the means to bring us out of the depths of despair.’ After the 23-minute service came to an end, Roosevelt remained on his knees, his face cupped in his hands.”
Not long afterward he said, “Only a foolish optimist can deny the dark realities of the moment … (but) the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” What and how Roosevelt, his Cabinet and Congress did what they did in those 100 days — and how he reassured Americans during the legendary and endearing "Fireside Chats" through the radio waves — makes for fascinating reading.
The Civilian Conservation Corps — where “They paid us a dollar a day!” became a rallying cry because most of the money was sent home to families ($25 of $30 earned a month) — was one of FDR’s most popular New Deal programs. I had a great uncle in South Carolina who was a CCC boy. He was sent out west to build fire towers and turned his skills into a career doing the same for a multinational corporation. Around 20 years ago, I interviewed a couple of CCC vets with the intent of putting a book together. Alas, I let the time pass and now most of them are gone. If I could find the cassette tape, perhaps some columns could be written.
I have a theory — and I’m surely not the first to think this — that God used the Civilian Conservation Corps to prepare a generation of American men for World War II. Most of them put on around 30 pounds, they became used to hard work every day (even the city boys) and since the camps were run by the Army, discipline also came into play. They just had to learn to shoot bigger guns and rely less on the “Kentucky windage” aiming used back in the country.
Some modern-day scribes have rued the programs initiated by FDR, claiming they led to the social welfare programs that reappeared with force in the 1960s. However, here’s where the “zeitgeist,” or time ghost (literally, the “spirit of the times”), comes into play. We have to put ourselves in their shoes. How would we have responded if we were hungry and our wife and children were skinny from hunger? I daresay we wouldn’t be so quick to judge.
Which leads to a question: If we didn’t have our safety nets of social programs today, and the same thing happened, would our relative lives of ease and sometimes pampered lifestyles — compared to their generation — be able to endure a Great Depression today?
Let the debates begin.
