Mark Millican: 'God needed a point guard'

Back in the day, between the northern Waring Road and Haig Mill communities — before Reed Road existed — was an area known as Blue Gizzard. The moniker became a calling card for longtime friends Tony Ingle and Lamar McClure.
“Why, I don’t know,” Lamar said last week of how the curious name came about. “We heard it from our parents. As Tony and I lived in that area, we took to heart that it made us both Blue Gizzards. After many years we just shortened it to Gizz. That was our name for each other.”
When Lamar traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, in 2015 to watch Tony coach the Dalton State Roadrunners to the NAIA basketball championship in their first year of eligibility in Division I, it's how the two greeted one another outside the locker room afterward.
Ingle, 68, passed away from the effects of COVID-19 in mid-January. He also coached Kennesaw State to the Division II national championship in 2004. Lamar called Tony a “brother, husband, father, grandfather, one heck of a basketball player, a two-time national championship coach and the funniest person I have ever known.”
“For 56 years, Tony has been in my life as a friend, teammate and confidant,” he said. “We had many, many adventures together that have resulted in years’ worth of stories. I will cherish them all. As we age, we expect to lose friends — and there have been plenty — but not like this.”
This scribe knew Tony primarily as a teammate on the gridiron. He was two years older, so we didn't hang out much together. When Tony was a senior, he came out for the team because we needed a quarterback. The only pass I ever caught in a high school football game was thrown by Tony. Later while watching film of the game, Coach Hudson chided me for not turning on the afterburners downfield after catching the ball. But I never had the natural speed of a Gary “Flash” Gordon or the Catamounts' Keith Whitworth — who eventually became Tony's brother-in-law.
However, it was Tony's playing days on the basketball court that often get overlooked. Lamar was asked about one game in particular, when the Pioneers hosted visiting Dalton High, and Tony was throwing no-look passes everywhere. The house was rocking that night at the old North Whitfield High gym that to this day looks like a giant military Quonset hut, now used by middle schoolers.
“We had beaten Murray on Tuesday night, pulled out a last-second win over region-leading Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday night and beat Dalton on Saturday night. What a week!” Lamar recalled, then grew pensive: “I take comfort in knowing Tony’s heart, and I know where he is, and it brings me joy to know that God is now enjoying that glorious sense of humor he gave his servant.”
Speaking of which, when Tony danced around like he was boxing and held up his dukes while doing a voice impersonation of the cowardly lion in "The Wizard of Oz," it was hilarious — and even had our teachers laughing.
“Tony always told us all that he loved us more than we loved him, but we all know that wasn’t true,” Lamar said on behalf of his classmates. “This is a loss for so many — his family first and foremost. But all I can do is take it personally, and wonder why.”
In the last couple of weeks, I've watched some videos of Coach Tony in action. His pep talk before the Roadrunners' NAIA title game is epic. He comes on strong, then backs off, telling his players he already has a national championship in his hip pocket, but wants them to have one, too. Then this in conclusion, and I'm paraphrasing: “I want to thank all of you for how hard you've played for my hometown to get here.”
You can see it in the players' faces — after the encouragement from a master motivator named Tony Ingle, there was no way these guys were going to lose. Lamar noted his and Tony's former high school roundball coach, Brady Creel, put it beautifully after Tony's death when he said, “God needed a point guard.”
“The lives he has touched are impossible to count,” Lamar added.
Just after news of his passing, I shared a couple of videos of Tony with a younger newspaper colleague. One of them was that pep talk ("Dalton State/Everyone Needs Hope/Tony Ingle"). In it, Coach tells the team about how families in Dalton are struggling to put shoes on their kids' feet in a down economy. This, from a kid who admitted he was so poor he had to fish two different-style tennis shoes out of a dumpster to try out for basketball.
“What an amazing man,” my friend said after watching.
Truly, Tony was.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.