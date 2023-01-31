Perhaps I’m alone in this, but it’s doubtful. For it appears as we grow older there is a tendency to allow more things to upset us.
Anyone’s list might include too-loud auto and motorcycle exhaust flatulations and the inability to do what we used to with our fingers and hands. The latter finds yours truly often cussin’ himself more than the testosterone-driven young drivers and middle-age wannabes who — while I’m doing the speed limit, mind you — crowd my bumper tighter than Tom Brady used to throw a spiral.
Then there’s the automated forced-air hand dryers that sound like a 747 taking off within the confines of a public restroom. Don’t we have tree farms now just for producing paper towels?
Further grievances include blue jeans, which in younger years were a favorite. These days Teresa knows not to buy me jeans because my legs are too fat to fit into the trousers reportedly made by slave laborers in Asian countries, who must be smaller in size than many corpulent Americans (to college students: that’s not racist, by the way, so don’t get triggered; I seek to be an equal opportunity satirist).
Too, jean pockets are usually too undersized for the oversized mobile phone I carry to be able to read the screen. So what if one of our grandkids has to increase the font size for me? I can’t remember how to do it the next time I crank it up if they didn’t set the size. Big phones fit more easily into cargo pants and cammies.
Oh well, enough personal grumps. Meanwhile through a corporate gambit, some brazen clothing company has seized my contact data online (who hasn’t?) aside from noting my age and marketed a line of what might rightly be called “Grumpy” slogan shirts. Here’s a rundown of your options, if they pertain, of course (with some non-cryptic asides):
“I never dreamed that one day I’d become a Grumpy Old Man. But here I am — killin’ it!” (And be thankful you made it this far.)
“Walk Away! I am a Grumpy Old Man. I love dogs more than humans. I have anger issues and a serious dislike for Stupid People!” (Except when I act ludicrous myself, of course.)
“I’m a Grumpy Old Man. All I care about is my dogs and maybe three people.” (There’s a place to put your name below a facsimile of a grumpy old guy — hope that doesn’t offend the puppies.)
“Founding member of the Grumpy Old Men’s Club. Never happy unless complaining.” (That’s happy?)
“Grumpy Old Vet — I do what I want.” (Sure you do. Are you certain it’s not your grandchildren who subtly tell you what you want to do with them?)
“It’s so weird being the same age as Old People.” (And that’s not all that’s weird these days.)
And my favorite: “I am a Grumpy Old Man. I do what I want, when I want and where I want! Except I gotta ask my Wife — one sec ...” (She said I could!)
Here’s a segment of funnies:
“Laughing at your own mistakes lengthens your life. Laughing at your wife’s mistakes shortens it.”
“Dad, a spider bit me. Am I going to become Spiderman? No, this is Australia. You’re going to die.”
“I was lonely until I glued a coffee cup to the top of my car — now everyone waves at me!”
“Behind every husband who thinks he wears the pants is a wife who told him what pants to wear.”
“I met a woman outside the mall crying; she’d lost $200. So I gave her $40 from the $200 I’d found. When God blesses you, you must bless others.”
“Now that I’ve lived through an actual plague, I totally understand why Italian Renaissance paintings are full of naked fat people laying on couches.”
A pastor was officiating at a wedding and intended to read 1 John 4:18 to the entranced couple. Instead, he mistakenly read John 4:18 — “‘But I’m not married,’ the woman answered. ‘That’s true,’ Jesus said. ‘You’ve been married five times, and now you’re living with a man who’s not you’re husband. You have told the truth.’”
These are shared to help your day get going with a laugh, since after all we’re still in new year mode and need something to smile about as we look ahead. If anyone is offended by the last batch, they came from an intro by Pastor Bill Johnson of Bethel Church out in California, whose challenging messages I enjoy. You can send him a note.
Final fun advice: Try giving someone a compliment today; it could be you’ll brighten their waking hours considerably. And consider what we saw on a church sign driving back from the coast recently: “Daily devotions are better than yearly resolutions.”
Amen!
