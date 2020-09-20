Mark Millican: He knew me, yet ...

It happened again — in the same week as my summertime/critter time column in the Daily Citizen-News last month.
We had just cleared the Gilmer-Murray line on Highway 282 and were entering the S-curve; Teresa was driving behind my pickup in her Sequoia. Frequent travelers to Chatsworth or Dalton are familiar with this gap above the descent to the community of Ramhurst.
Suddenly, a bear came scampering across the highway. Fortunately, I had just slowed down from the long straightaway to enter the first curve. I stabbed the brakes to give him passage, and my wife also saw what was happening. There were two cars behind her and as I glanced into the side rear-view mirror I saw the next car almost hit her. Because we were in a curve, though, all four drivers saw the jet-black interloper.
Later, Teresa asked me excitedly, “Did you see that bear turn a somersault down the bank before he ran across the road?”
Well, no. I just saw the critter when he hurried right in front of me. Having a better vantage point, she insisted the bear turned a flip, got disoriented, then jumped up and darted across the highway. That's her story and … well, you know the rest.
Traveling to work through the week, I often take the back roads to avoid main thoroughfares. Viewing the bucolic and expansive green fields is refreshing at a slower pace. Reliable cows and stately-dappled horses ply the lush grassline, thankful for this summer's plentiful rains that many of us have complained about. Their stewards have also been appreciative of avoiding early purchases of hay, a necessity in times of drought.
A few cemeteries are passed. Last week, I veered into Chester Frost State Park on Lake Chickamauga and explored a really old graveyard there. One headstone noted a woman born in 1879, and I wondered what life was like here along Rock Creek before the dammed-up lake stole its circuitous pathway through the erstwhile valley.
Mentally, I made a note to buy chalk (and sent myself a text message as well), so next time I can better read some of the aged inscriptions. Sadly, some graves have no writings at all, being just pointy rocks stood on end. Only God knows who lies below, since their kin are also likely gone.
Those with actual epitaphs made me think of some other final words seen on markers, such as “Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.” And one of my all-time favorites from a more genteel time, “I now consign this sheaf of garnered grain to the pious workers in memorial fields.”
They just don't write 'em like that anymore.
Too (not to sound morbid here), but walking through a graveyard can give one pause to think of what one's own final message to the world will be — at least if welcoming soil is the chosen resting place. Some might choose, “He walked with God,” but that would feel hypocritical on my part based on how many times I've wandered.
Or, “He was a friend of God,” but the Almighty has lots of friends around the world. Still, I pondered the words of a current praise song called "Graves Into Gardens" by Elevation Worship: “My failures and flaws, Lord, You've seen them all, and you still call me friend.” Which immediately brings to mind the gospel standard, “When He Was on the Cross, I Was on His Mind,” wherein we find the penetrating line, “He knew me, yet he loved me.”
Exactly.
That will likely be my ultimate message to the world from a bed of red clay, since my daughter, wife and late mother have all nixed my idea of being buried at sea. I even told them this Marine's last leap into the briny deep didn't have to be from a U.S. Navy ship — any old shrimp boat would do. Oh, well, maybe I can one day swim in the “glassy sea” mentioned in Revelation where the angels hold harps in their hands.
Till then, I'll keep exploring. There's another cemetery that looks intriguing to meander through and search for eulogies and elegies; it's at a country church by the side of the road named Salem, which means “peace.” Denomination doesn't matter, since it appears not to in heaven — at least, judging by the Good Book. I'll wait till I get some colored chalk, and take a notebook to record the findings.
Along with seeing wildlife and farm life — or whether we're just driving around or walking through a cemetery — there's still a lot to learn, and provoke thought, for those who are observant. That's my story, and I'm stickin' to it.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
