Mark Millican: High alert, false alarm

It began as many of our mornings did last week, with the sound of a persistent rain peppering the roof. Teresa was reading and I was pecking at keys on my laptop when it started — a staccato, gratingly loud chirp of some type of alarm that came in bursts of three. Teresa and I looked at each other, our eyes asking, “What is that?”
We both walked to the back door and looked outside. With her Toyota Sequoia parked just a few feet away from the porch, it seemed to be the culprit. But why would its alarm be sounding? It stopped for a few moments, to our relief, then renewed its exasperating warning. It stopped again after just seconds, then became annoyingly incessant.
The day before we'd had the oil changed, with other servicing, so Teresa called the repair shop. Meanwhile, I went out into the rain and cranked the car, turned it back off, but with no relief. The lady at the garage had no clue what was causing the sound, but told us we were welcome to bring it back in. Fortunately, because of the wet weather none of our neighbors were working outside. I pondered taking a battery cable off to stop the racket.
Then my wife, with her gift of discernment, realized the noise was not coming from the car, but from our house. I agreed. We began searching all around the corner of our home, and it seemed to be coming from the roof. I had swept off leaves and pine needles and cleaned out the gutters the afternoon before, but surely that wouldn't have caused an alarm to go off, would it?
In 2011, that corner of the house where the kitchen is located received serious damage when a tornado roared through the Coosawattee River Resort. Two large pines were blown down and crisscrossed over the kitchen, requiring several thousand dollars of repair work. Thank you, State Farm. Trusses had to be replaced, and before the new insulation and sheet rock were installed, we'd taken black magic markers and written our favorite scripture verses regarding home life and prosperity all over the wooden framework.
But we hadn't put an alarm up there, and couldn't imagine why the builder would. And even so, would it take 10 years for its battery to run down and begin chirping a warning?
I considered our options while once again drying out from venturing into the rain. Calling a home inspector would likely incur an expense — if we could get one on the spur of the moment — and what about a carpentry crew who would come out in the rain to work on a roof?
I had already looked at the “fiddlehead” where the utility line comes into the house, and the electrical meter under it didn't seem to be going wild. Plus, there was no smell of smoke. Also by this time, I had used a hammer and screwdriver to remove the vent from the soffit (the board that runs under the eave). Using a flashlight, nothing could be found and it appeared the sound was not coming from there.
In the corner of the kitchen is a pantry, so I removed a couple of pieces of plywood I'd placed there for a ceiling (since the roofing contractor had left it open). The noise didn't appear to be coming from there either. Finally, I called the 911 back line and told the operator our issue, and asked if he would send a couple of county firefighters to come out and take a look.
With the aggravating alarm still going wide open, Roger and Jessie arrived in a few minutes and began to help us in our search. (I wish our grandsons could have been there — the firefighters parked their fire truck at the end of the driveway with the lights flashing!) One of them took a light and shined it up into the ceiling above the pantry and agreed that wasn't the source. There is no attic since the kitchen and living room are together a “great room” with a pitched ceiling.
The noise had to be emanating from between the trusses somehow.
Out of my toolbag came a foot-long pry bar, and with a hammer I began removing the trim that was helping to hold the soffit in place. Then the soffit board itself was pried off, revealing the end of the trusses where they butted up to the gutter. And yet, the sound was not coming from up there either!
Looking around, Jessie said, “Uh, guys ...” and reached down into a folding chair to pull out the chirpy miscreant — a smoke alarm. Disbelieving, I pulled out the battery and the bewailing alarm stopped immediately. Then began the mystery. The evening before, we had sat in two of those four folding chairs next to a table with a large umbrella enjoying the longer daylight. Then I folded them up and put them under the eave to keep them dry.
And yet, I couldn't remember how many of the chairs I folded up. And how did a fire alarm get in there anyway? We don't keep pervasive-sounding fire alarms outside tucked into a folding chair.
The firemen began walking away and Teresa asked their names, adding, “My husband writes a column and he needs to know.” (This was after I asked them not to make us look too stupid in their report.) Roger replied with a laugh, “I don't think I'd write about this one.”
Well, it appears all that's needed now is a new battery in the smoke alarm that seemingly appeared out of nowhere. Except when the soffit dries out I have to nail it back up. After all, we don't want a squirrel to get in there. And since we've had so much trouble with what outdoor columnist Larry Case endearingly calls “bushytails,” we're blaming them for hiding that fire alarm we've never seen before and setting it to go off in that folded chair.
That's our story, and we're stickin' to it.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
