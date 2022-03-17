Like many of you with Irish blood running through your veins, I can’t remember the first time I heard “Danny Boy” being sung. I do, however, recall the first time I had a visceral reaction to the ballad that has become legendary.
It was at an outdoor concert in Chatsworth, and a goodly contingent of us relaxed in lawn chairs in the shade of oak trees to escape the summer heat until the sun went down. We were just a stone’s throw away from the railroad track and its old depot, and the stately and historic Wright Hotel served as our backdrop.
Perhaps the singer, who undoubtedly had that same blood, waited till the time of gloaming to perform his rendition of the Hibernian classic, for an effect it did have.
“Oh Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling, from glen to glen and down the mountainside.”
From our vantage point as concertgoers we could glance left to view the massive rampart of Fort Mountain, and that may have been consequential to the lyrics. But I did not expect my eyes to begin getting moist.
You see, as a mere lad my father taught Irish songs to my wee brother, Max, and me, and yet I do not recall him singing “Danny Boy.” “Loch Lomond” was Ben Millican’s signature Irish tune: “Oh, you’ll take the high road and I’ll take the low road, and I’ll be in Ireland before you.” (He inserted Ireland for Scotland in the lyrics.)
Did Dad not sing “Danny Boy” because he feared a grown man crying might affect his young redheaded charges? Did he sing it and I just forgot, or perhaps blotted it out because I didn’t want to recollect my father shedding tears? And why for the first time in my adult life just two decades ago was I having an instinctual and even genetic reaction?
A couple of months ago I began to research “Danny Boy” and came across a book of the same name written by Malachy McCourt, the brother of Frank McCourt who wrote “Angela’s Ashes,” a true tale of growing up Irish in grinding poverty. Younger brother Malachy confirmed the shocker every Irishman or woman eventually discovers if they study the song’s history — “Danny Boy” was actually written by an Englishman. It’s true.
In the book’s introduction, Malachy McCourt writes he will “attempt to uncover two of the biggest uncertainties surrounding ‘Danny Boy’ — the origin of the melody (known as the Derry Air or Londonderry Air) and exactly who is addressing Danny in the song.” I won’t get into the high grass of historical minutiae covered in this thin tome of 94 pages (in case you want to read it), wherein McCourt concedes early on “the fact remains that ‘Danny Boy’ was written by, of all people, a British lawyer.”
When published as a song, “Danny Boy” “caught the public’s immediate attention.”
“Europe maintained its usual ferment, with war clouds darkening the sky, raising the possibility of young men marching off to war. ‘Danny Boy,’ with his pipes and his call to duty and departure, developed into a hymn hummed with epic sadness among the British Isles,” McCourt wrote.
As for how the Irish stole the song from the Brits and claimed it for our own, McCourt notes of the Emerald Isle’s past, “Tragedy seems indigenous to the land … (with) perfidious landlords stockpiling wheat, barley, oats, vegetables and livestock, and exporting them to England whilst hundreds of thousands of Irish men, women and children died of starvation and exposure after failing to pay rent.”
Why should the Irish be faulted for stealing a song in return?
McCourt takes some pot shots at Ireland’s neighbors across the narrow expanse of sea:
“The sun never sets on the British Empire, so the saying goes, because God could not trust the English in the dark.”
“‘Tis often said that the Irish gave the bagpipes to the Scots, who have yet to see the joke!”
Song lyricist Frederick Edward Weatherly’s home on the Bristol Channel was just a few nautical miles from St. George’s Channel separating Wales from Ireland. And yet, the cultures can be starkly different. Still, as McCourt points out, “While ‘Danny Boy’ will always be touted as an Irish ballad, it was truly the product of many different worlds meshing together … (the song) had a profound effect on people from all corners of the world, a trait it shares with the truest of any work of art.”
So whether you dare to hoist an Old Bushmills, snack on Irish soda bread and Killeen goat cheese, or just wear green on St. Patrick’s Day, don’t let March 17 pass without listening to “Danny Boy.” And you might want to have a hanky close at hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.