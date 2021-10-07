Mark Millican: It takes those who knew them

Aside from honoring the young men from our area who died in Vietnam, the profiles that readers of the Daily Citizen-News and the Chatsworth Times are helping to write have produced other blessings. Some have included old friends becoming reacquainted after many years, and in one case, distant family members getting in touch after more than five decades.
It has been humbling for this scribe to learn so much about the young men who sacrificed everything for their country, but also to realize what their families have gone through. There have also been friendships to emerge between the writer and family and friends of the Vietnam veterans, some of which have occurred — thus far — only in phone calls or in an online capacity. Others I have sat down with in living rooms, restaurants and civic buildings.
When Daily Citizen-News Editor Jamie Jones asked me earlier this year to write an article about the North Georgia Honor Guard, it was a no-brainer — of course I would. I've known some of the men for years who comprise this august contingent that honors veterans at their funerals, and also got to know more of them.
At some time during the research for this feature story, Jim O'Mahoney got in touch with me. His father, James, was a member of the Honor Guard for years and actually emigrated from Ireland in 1948 to eventually spend his career in the U.S. Army.
Jim told me his sister, Eileen, urged their father to write his memoirs. James did so, and here's where the story gets interesting. Following are the words of James O'Mahoney (who died in 2012); the football game may have been in the 2001 season. The main subject of the conversation described, Donald Barrett, is the Vietnam veteran whose profile is featured in today's issue of the Citizen.
“About five years ago, I went to a football game at Southeast High School,” James begins. “I was sitting in the stands, with not many people around. A lady came and sat about 10 feet away from me. I noticed she was wearing one of those metal POW bracelets that had the name of a military member from the Vietnam conflict who was missing. I said hi to her and asked her whose name was on the bracelet. She told me it was Bobby Jones; I told her I also had one for Bobby.”
James went on to explain in his memoirs that Jones was a military doctor and that his sister, Jo Anne Shirley, lives in Dalton. The lady he had befriended in the stands, Carol Crow, told James she was also a friend of Jo Anne's. James went on to say he had served in Vietnam and had been to The Wall in Washington, D.C., where he made tracings of the names of men from Whitfield and Murray who died in Vietnam.
His new mission? James brought the families together who lost someone and gave them the tracings which he put into frames with the inscription, “The tracing of the name of your deceased loved one was taken from the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., on Veterans Day 1990.”
Carol blurted out, “I never got one.”
“I asked her if some member of her family was killed in Vietnam and she said no, but her boyfriend was and that she loved him so much,” James recalled. “She told me his name was Barrett and she started crying. I said to her, 'I have to be away for a few minutes,' and told her not to leave. I had made extra copies of all the names, and remembered I had some in my truck. I found his name and brought it back to her.”
At this, Carol broke into tears anew.
“She cried so much, and kissed his name so many times and went on and on,” James said, later realizing that given his surprise at the “chance” encounter he'd forgotten to ask her name.
“A couple of days later, I got a letter from her,” he wrote. “She called around and found out who I was and wrote to me. Her name is Crow and she works for the Department of Family and Children’s Services. Isn’t it strange how things happen in life?”
Carol, who commented for the profile of Vietnam casualty Barrett in this issue, also gave her recounting of the football game gift.
“Most people didn't have a clue, they would think it was a diabetic bracelet or some kind of medical alert (notification),” she said. “But this older gentleman scooted over next to me and said, 'Whose bracelet are you wearing?' And I just looked at him for a minute and said, 'You know what it is?' He said, 'Yes, ma'am' and we got to talking about it. I told him whose it was and got to talking about the war, and I told him about Donald.”
Carol had been to The Wall and traced Donald's name, but wasn't sure of its whereabouts.
“He said wait till halftime, and then he came back from his vehicle with a tracing of Donald's name that he had made,” she said. “He was a super, super sweet guy. We stayed in touch for years.”
Carol also knew Whitfield County deputy Sgt. Sean O'Mahoney, who was James' nephew and provided security at Southeast football games.
“So it was kinda like James and I were destined to meet,” she said. “They're absolutely wonderful people.”
Fate, if you will, made another appearance for Carol.
“I was in Walmart one day wearing my Southeast letterman's jacket — I didn't actually graduate from Southeast, I graduated from Eastbrook — but they called me 'Mama Raider' because I go to all the football games and I support them, so I got a letterman's jacket,” she explained. “This little blonde-headed lady comes up to me and said, 'Oh, did you graduate from Southeast?' And I said, 'No, ma'am, I graduated from Eastbrook.' She said what year and I told her, and she said, 'You might have known my brother, he played football at Eastbrook.'”
It was Donald Barrett. Carol began to cry, and Nellie Barrett Suggs asked her what was wrong.
“I told her, and then she started crying,” Carol remembered. “Her husband (Leonard) came to find her — and we were both standing in the frozen-food section just squallin'. She has been one of my dearest friends through the years. Their brother, J.C., drove one of the football buses for Southeast.”
Carol noted she has also had military members in her family.
“I've always heard there were only two people ever willing to give their life for you — and that's Jesus Christ and a United States military person,” she said.
After reading James' memoirs and seeing the mention of Carol Crow, I knew I had to get in touch with her. I thought Nellie might know her but before I could call, lo and behold, Carol contacted me by email. Nellie told her I might want to interview her.
This series of the profiles of men killed in Vietnam is almost over, and yet the memories of those lost and the lives they touched remain. Providence has played a leading role in bringing these stories together, and moved upon many family members and friends in a collaboration only the Almighty could coordinate.
By the way, the last man to be killed in Vietnam from the Whitfield-Murray area was Sgt. Harold Alfred Green, who will be profiled next. Military websites reveal the unfortunate deadly accident by which he died, but scant information has come forth from local sources.
Sgt. Green is buried in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in the northern section of Whitfield County, but no one seems to remember him from schools in the area. Any tips or comments may be sent to me at trail_blazer@ellijay.com.
Once again, these stories cannot be told without those who knew them sharing their memories. Thank you in advance.
Mark Millican is a former staff writer for the Daily Citizen-News.
